Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher novels, said Netflix “never” listened to his ideas about its live-action adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Polish fantasy author attended the Vienna Comic-Con last week and was asked by a podcaster if he ever gave feedback to the streamer.

“Maybe, I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me. But it's normal,” he replied.

Sapkowski broke into his Netflix executive impression and said, “Who's this? It's a writer, it's nobody.”

Netflix did not comment on the author's remarks. However, The Witcher series has been plagued in the last few years when it comes to how it deals with the show's fan base. The Witcher fans have made their feelings known about how the show has diverged from the actual source material.

The next Geralt of Rivia

When star and huge Witcher fan Henry Cavill left after season three, several rumors surrounded his departure. The most prominent of these was his frequent emphasis on staying faithful to the source material.

Even months before leaving the show, Cavill told THR that he signed on to do seven seasons of the show “as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor Sapkowski’s work.” Then it was announced that Liam Hemsworth would replace him for season four.

When Cavill left, Beau DeMayo, one of the writer's on The Witcher's first two seasons, posted on Instagram, “I've been on a show — namely Witcher — where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.)”

“It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy,” the post continued.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher's showrunner, responded to DeMayo's comments on Instagram as well. She posted, “I've never mocked the books. The books are my entire livelihood.”

She added, “I have a great relationship with Mr. Sapkowski, and writers rooms are sacred and safe and — more than anything — supportive spaces. Don't believe everything you read.”

Even with all that, Cavill's last outing as Geralt of Rivia was still a hit. According to Nielsen, The Witcher's third season tallied 99.4 million viewing hours. It was also Netflix's Top 10 shows for eight weeks. However, the viewership was down 36% compared to season two.