WNBA fans got a laugh this week when Dearica Hamby revealed her celebrity lookalike—and it’s not what anyone expected, TheJasmineBrand reports. The basketball star claimed that people often compare her to Pete Davidson, sparking a mix of shock and agreement from social media. The connection, while surprising, quickly gained traction online. Some fans found it hilariously accurate, while others struggled to make sense of it. Hamby’s reaction to the comparison was self-aware and lighthearted, showing she’s not afraid to join the conversation about her unique resemblance.

This revelation came during a viral video where several WNBA players shared their celebrity doppelgängers. Hamby’s choice stood out the most, but other players added to the fun. Sabrina Ionescu went with Jennifer Garner, though fans countered with Julia Roberts as a closer match. Cameron Brink made an elegant choice with Cameron Diaz, earning a collective nod of approval for her accuracy. Meanwhile, Angel Reese confidently compared herself to Megan Thee Stallion, but online reactions ranged from supportive to humorously skeptical.

Social Media Reacts To Davidson Comparison

The celebrity comparison video had fans talking, filling comment sections with alternative suggestions and playful debates. Hamby’s Pete Davidson remark sparked the biggest reaction, with some finding it oddly spot-on while others questioned how the comparison even came to mind. On the other hand, Sabrina Ionescu’s pick of Jennifer Garner versus Julia Roberts became a smaller debate, with fans split between the two Hollywood icons.

Offseason moments like these show how WNBA players keep fans engaged outside the court. With games just a couple of months away, fans are eager to see these athletes back in action. Angel Reese, who ended her last season earlier than expected, remains a player to watch, as her presence generates excitement. Between the lighthearted antics off the court and the fierce competition on it, the league continues to deliver.

These viral moments remind fans of the personalities behind the game, making the anticipation for the season even stronger. As Hamby embraces Pete Davidson comparisons and her peers gear up for the challenges ahead, they’re proving that they can entertain both on and off the court.