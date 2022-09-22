‘There was nothing there’: Ex-Yankees scout happy to admit one of the worst freezing cold takes of all time on Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is in the process of putting together one of the best seasons in the history of the MLB with the New York Yankees. The baseball world is anxiously watching every single one of Judge’s at-bats to see if he will be able to surpass Roger Maris’ American League home run record of 61 home runs. Considering he’s already at 60 home runs, it seems like Judge has a good chance at rewriting history.

It’s quite a turnaround from when Judge was in high school and some scouts didn’t give him a shot of making it to the MLB. In fact, one of the Yankees’ own scouts didn’t give Judge a chance of making it to the majors, and provided one of the worst takes in the history of sports by labeling Judge as “nothing” when he scouted him back in his high school days.

“Tim McIntosh had been a teammate of Derek Jeter’s and a roommate of Mariano Rivera’s, so he had a deep understanding of what greatness looked like when, as a Yankees scout, he first saw Aaron Judge play high school ball. And this is what McIntosh came away thinking of the mountainous slugger from tiny Linden, Calif.: ‘There was nothing there,’ McIntosh told The Post.” – Ian O’Connor, New York Post

Tim McIntosh was the scout who provided the freezing cold take on Judge, who, as previously mentioned, is on the verge of making history this season. McIntosh dodged a bullet here, because the Yankees still ended up with Judge, but if they didn’t, there’s a chance this could have gone down as the worst misjudgement in sports history.

Instead, Judge will continue his pursuit of the AL home run record over the final few games of the season with the Yankees. But given McIntosh’s poor initial review, it seems that Judge could have very well been pursuing this record with a different team.