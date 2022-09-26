Jaguars HC Doug Pederson reveals the one major factor behind Trevor Lawrence’s 3-TD performance vs. Chargers

Trevor Lawrence had a career day in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 38-10 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Lawrence simply had his way over the course of this contest, as he guided the Jaguars offense to seven total scoring drives. He also not only involved his usual top targets in the passing attack, but the likes of James Agnew and Evan Engram each also hauled in a key reception against the Chargers.

Overall, Lawrence finished the day with 262 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He notched the first three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions performance of his run with the Jaguars.

For Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, there was one key factor that stood out to him as to why Lawrence was efficient in moving the ball downfield against a potent Chargers defense.

“Offensive line gave him protection,” Pederson said in his post-game press conference. “And when they give the protection and we’ve got the skill guys to get open, he’s gonna find them. And that’s where it starts.

“I thought our offensive line really took control of this game.”

The Jaguars offensive line won the line of scrimmage battle with ease in this matchup, as the Chargers did not sack Lawrence once and Jacksonville logged 151 rushing yards on the day.

The Jaguars now boast a 2-1 record this season, and they will have a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles up next in Week 4.