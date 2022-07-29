This is what a Marvel-DC crossover would look like

Ever since Nick Fury appeared at the end credits of the first Iron Man movie, pop culture hasn’t been the same due to the rise of cinematic universes. Marvel, in particular, has been at the forefront of creating a cohesive web of various projects that seemingly mesh well with each other. DC, on the other hand, has struggled over the years to replicate its competition’s success. But even if this rivalry leans heavily in Kevin Feige’s favor, going the extra mile to make a Marvel DC crossover would make everyone winners, especially the fans.

While the chances of this dream project happening are very small, nothing can be set in stone. We take a deep dive below into how this can become a reality, what it can look like, and the best fan predictions that it needs to include.

How a Marvel DC crossover can happen

A massive film featuring the biggest Marvel and DC characters is a dream come true for everyone. But for that to happen, talks between Feige and Warner Bros. Discovery should start and build up towards this momentous goal. Money is the game’s name here, and if both sides realize the immense profit that can be generated, egos can be set aside to get the job done.

Justice League vs Avengers by George Perez pic.twitter.com/ixWiEiOz0W — Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) July 1, 2019

Of course, that’s the idealistic route and that option won’t happen anytime soon. The realistic approach would be for Marvel Studios to save enough capital, make a Godfather offer that Warner Bros. Discovery won’t be able to refuse for their DC properties, and at the very least, borrow their characters for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe crossover.

Since their DC projects haven’t been living up to their expectations, Warner Bros. Discovery can do what Sony did and lease these characters over to Marvel. With a mind like Feige’s, he’s sure to create enough momentum to build on this potential MCU DCEU crossover, and make melt everyone’s minds when the announcement is made.

The right ingredients for a Marvel DC crossover

Once the terms have been set, the proper amount of care and preparation should be done first before making this hypothetical Marvel DC crossover. And if the last decade or so has shown everyone, the man to make this MCU DCEU crossover is no other than Kevin Feige.

For a project as big as this one, it’s expected that both studios will fill their current slate of films and shows with seeds for the crossover event. The key here for DC is to develop Flash and his use of the Speed Force. In the comics, the Scarlet Speedster uses the source of his abilities to travel in time, and even to other universes. If done correctly, he can be the bridge for DC to enter the Marvel Multiverse and stage the start of their crossover.

Over at Marvel, the key to their side is the Multiverse. This is perfect since the current Phases and all their corresponding projects are already using this concept to its full potential. Once the public has familiarized itself with these concepts, both Marvel and DC can go on overdrive with their characters crossing over to each other’s universes, or even multiverses.

This will develop into a series of films and shows where different characters can come together. These projects will be part of an overall story arc that will culminate in a final film that brings all of Marvel and DC’s properties together in one explosive film. But for that to happen, the right motivation and antagonist are needed.

This #MCU – #DCEU crossover art imagines Thanos vs Darkseid 😱😱😱 Think #DCvsMarvel could ever make it to the big screen? 🤔🙏https://t.co/MjgMb6f34V pic.twitter.com/FpbYPjtToh — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 4, 2022

When it comes to a film of this size and magnitude, among the ideal antagonists that can be worthy of inclusion are the Anti-Monitor, the Beyonders, Dr. Doom, or Barbatos, among others. All of these characters have been the focal point of key events in the comics. When a couple of them join forces together, the sheer threat they possess would be enough reason for both Marvel and DC characters to join forces to stop them.

The best Marvel DC crossover predictions

The OG Avengers meet the Synderverse Justice League

Late last year, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man met his predecessors in No Way Home – Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire. The film’s final act saw the trio blow everyone’s minds with how awesome and electrifying they were.

Avengers: Infinity War and Zack Snyder's Justice League are perfect CBMs pic.twitter.com/NcXICL4MEv — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) March 21, 2021

Now, take that same energy and imagine the original Avengers meet Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Without a doubt, the whole internet will break down just at the announcement of that potential news. Have them fight, then find a common ground, and then finally, make them come together to face the main antagonist. Since anything is possible with the use of the Multiverse concept, this prediction is one that will generate massive hype for the potential MCU DCEU crossover.

Unlikely pairings that will surprise the fans

Apart from the Avengers meeting the Justice League, there’s still room for other pairings between Marvel and DC. For instance, a limited series of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil teaming up with Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be every crime fan’s dream. A Spider-Man and Blue Beetle team-up, one with both teenage heroes using insect-based themes, can be a pleasant development no one expected. There’s also a potential winner if both studios come up with a Black Adam and Moon Knight project and have both these unlikely characters join forces together.

The possibilities here are practically endless when it comes to this kind of Marvel DC crossover predictions. But while the temptation to go overboard here is strong, both studios must realize that these smaller projects should all lead to that final series of films when the whole event will reach its peak and everyone will be involved in it. This buildup will surely make these pairings more worth it when the culmination of this crossover occurs.

One giant battle scene with everyone in it

And speaking of the culmination, there won’t be a successful Marvel DC crossover without that one big battle scene. Again, the Multiverse can be used to great effect here with different versions of the characters existing in one scene together. Just imagine all the actors who played Batman in the past coming together to join forces with every Spider-Man out there.

18 years ago today – Superman wielded both Mjolnir and Captain America’s in JLA/Avengers #4. pic.twitter.com/x5yQFf67bA — The Black Variant (@BlackVariantRNC) April 1, 2022

Take that idea and use it on all the Marvel and DC characters possible and you’ve got the most exciting battle scene in movie history. Of course, only time can tell if all these MCU DCEU crossover predictions will come true. If it does, expect the whole world to get behind this potential project and help it succeed.