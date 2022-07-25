7 hottest Marvel announcements from San Diego Comic Con 2022

For as long as anyone can remember, San Diego Comic Con 2022 has been one of the very few occasions when fans lost their minds over earth-shattering announcements. After taking some time off due to the pandemic, the famed event was back during the weekend. Along with it comes a lot of news and developments that will make any Marvel fan happy. We take a look down below at what happened during SDCC 2022 and what the franchise has in store for the years to come.

The 7 hottest announcements Marvel made at San Diego Comic Con 2022

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes Phase 4 out

Coming in November, the sequel to the 2018 hit deals with the aftermath of TC’halla’s death and the void it has left Wakanda in. Along with that predicament, the Wakandans will have to face Namor, although not much has been known about the involvement of this fan-favorite character. What’s known, though, is that Black Panther, Wakanda Forever serves as the final piece of Phase 4. Fans expect this film to be an exclamation point to the first part of the Multiverse Saga.

Also included in the cast is Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams or Ironheart, a Marvel character who’ll get her own series in 2023. It’s expected that the new heroine will showcase her own armor in this film, similar to Tony Stark’s suits, the very hero who inspired Ironheart in the comics.

6. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania jumpstarts Phase 5

While Wakanda Forever ends Phase 4, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is the project that will usher Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In it, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne are joined by Cassie Lang when they are all sucked into the Quantum Realm. They are also joined by Hank Pym and Michelle Van Dyne, played by Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer respectively.

First poster for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' 🐜 pic.twitter.com/3WuXDjLyjb — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 23, 2022

The whole gist of this film is how these characters meet Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror inside the quantum realm. It also serves as a proper introduction to the villain, the same one being touted as the primary antagonist of the Multiverse Saga, similar to how Thanos was in the MCU’s Infinity Saga.

5, Daredevil: Born Again

After a terrific three-season run on Netflix, The Man Without Fear is finally coming back home to the MCU. Just this weekend, Kevin Feige announced that the first season of Daredevil: Born Again is slated for a Spring 2024 release and it’ll star Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in it.

Yes Mr Murdock…

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 pic.twitter.com/Yom7OKinEB — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 24, 2022

While details about the main plot are still few, fans can expect the two stars’ appearances over past and incoming Marvel projects to build the hype for this series. What’s more, it’s going to have a massive 18-episode run when it comes out. With this massive star power and episode count, there’ll be a lot of potential for Daredevil’s arrival in the MCU.

4. Captain America 4: New World Order

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s ending gave Sam Wilson a chance to wield the shield and become the MCU’s new Captain America. That same conclusion also promised everyone that the Sentinel of Liberty and Steve Rogers’ chosen successor will soon return.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Azgc0WiVIR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

SDCC 2022 made good on that promise when Captain America: New World Order was announced to come out in May of 2024. Although details of the said film are really few, it’s expected that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will go up against new adversaries on a date that’s usually reserved for the top Marvel film of the year – May 3, 2024.

3. Thunderbolts

Capping off Phase 5 is a big surprise no one really expected. What started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ends with Thunderbolts. In a way, this is Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad. What started out in the comics as super-villains disguising themselves as heroes to win the public’s trust has become a hit squad consisting of bad guys being handled by the government.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/RbeUukAbdj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

It’s not yet known whether this Phase 6 film will take inspiration from the comics or end up using a black ops team of bad guys. What’s certain, though, is that there have been solid seeds planted all over Phase 4 with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra Fontaine’ slipping into the Nick Fury role to assemble the team. It’s not hard to imagine John Walker in it after the end credits of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In any case, this is one film that many Marvel fans will be looking forward to.

2. The start of Phase 6: Fantastic 4

The first film of phase 6 will be Fantastic 4 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/ze3moMxzKl — Film Devotion (@FilmDevotion) July 24, 2022

Slated for November 8, 2024, Marvel’s First Family is something fans have been waiting for so long. Although Jon Watts recently stepped away from directing Fantastic 4, more news and developments will come out in the coming months regarding the progress of this film. And when it does come out, specifically the cast announcement, the entire internet will surely break.

1. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars

Much like how Infinity War and Endgame served as the culmination of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars aim to do the same for the Multiverse Saga.

This announcement not only brings the most popular superhero team back, but it also plans to make full use of all the seeds planted in Phase 4, 5, and 6. With how the Multiverse is being used now, primarily in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s clearly not far-fetched to imagine how vast these two Avengers films will be. And with Kang right in the middle of this multiversal conflict, there’ll be a lot to expect from these projects.

What’s great here is that unlike the Infinity Saga, which took more than a decade to complete, the Multiverse Sage will be done by 2025. With other films and projects to be announced by Marvel, there’s surely a lot to look forward to from the franchise in the years to come.