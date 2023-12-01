Chris Hemsworth describes his Furiosa character, a welcome departure from his known role in the Marvel as Thor.

Star of the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel ‘Furiosa' Chris Hemsworth has shed light on his character, Dementus. The Thor star describied his character as a “violent, insane, brutal” individual born from the post-apocalyptic Wasteland.

Speaking at Brazil's CCXP promotional panel Hemsworth revealed the complexities of his role. Alongside co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, who portrays a younger Furiosa. He highlighted that his Furiosa character's behavior came from his upbringing in a world where survival meant being ruthless. For context, the prequel will take place 45 years after the collapse of civilization.

Then came Dementus. Hemsworth's Furiosa character rules with an “iron fist” and presents himself as a leader offering answers and someone to blame. Employing a manipulative charisma to gather people. Thor star expressed that this role was a departure from his previous experiences and that there's a challenging intensity to the character.

Now, true to his words, the trailer for Furiosa already indicates a striking transformation for Hemsworth. With the actor nearly unrecognizable in his post-apocalyptic warlord role.

In addition to Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy, the star-studded cast includes a younger version of Hugh Keays-Byrne's Immortan Joe and other returning characters from Mad Max: Fury Road. Despite the prequel's timeline, characters like Angus Sampson's Organic Mechanic and Nathan Jones' Rictus Erectus are set to make appearances.

All in all, Chris Hemsworth was ready to take on the challenging role of Dementus. From there, Furiosa promises to be a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his versatility as he ventures into the world of unhinged post-apocalyptic villains in George Miller's iconic franchise.