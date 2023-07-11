It's all about youth development for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a promising 2022-23 season that ended with the Thunder almost making the playoffs, better things are yet to come for them, that's for certain. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, and quality youngsters such as Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren coming into their own, the Thunder arguably have the brightest future outlook in the league.

Still, given their focus on molding their group of youngsters into one cohesive contending unit, there weren't many high expectations over what the Thunder would do come free agency. And for the most part, the Thunder did exactly what many thought they would this offseason. They did not rush their contending timeline by signing a veteran to a huge contract; instead, they used their cap space to, again, add to their already-impressive treasure trove of draft picks.

No single move certainly jumps off the page, as free agency is far from the franchise's focus at the moment. But still, taking into account every move they have pulled off thus far, one move stands out as a masterclass in asset management. Teams certainly would stand to benefit from learning the way the Thunder conduct their business.

Here is the Thunder's best move thus far during the 2023 NBA free agency period.

Thunder's best move during 2023 NBA free agency: Taking on Patty Mills for draft picks, then trading him away for even more assets

Over the past few years, one of the Thunder's annual offseason moves was to take on a terrible contract just so they could continue to stock on some future draft picks. In 2020, they absorbed Al Horford's contract from the Philadelphia 76ers, receiving Vasilije Micic (a player who will finally play stateside after years of stellar play overseas) and a 2025 first-round pick in the process. The following year, OKC exchanged Horford's huge deal for Kemba Walker's more onerous contract, receiving what essentially ended up being two future firsts for their troubles.

In 2022, the Thunder took on Derrick Favors' contract, with the Jazz paying their division rival a future first to absorb that contract. And now, most recently during the 2023 NBA Draft, OKC moved up two spots in the draft after swallowing Davis Bertans' contract into their books.

For four offseasons now, it's clear that Sam Presti is utilizing his team's cap space to beef up the team's asset pool. But during the 2023 NBA free agency period, Presti showed just how more advanced of a wheeler and dealer he is than most of his contemporaries.

The Houston Rockets absorbed Patty Mills' contract from the Brooklyn Nets, receiving a second-round pick for their efforts. But the Rockets seemed to need more space on their books to sign Dillon Brooks to a huge deal. Thus, the Rockets traded Mills away to the Thunder, sending three second-round picks towards OKC, while also sending TyTy Washington and Usman Garuba, two former first-round picks, to the Atlanta Hawks just to clear more room.

It seemed like Mills was a solid veteran presence to have for the Thunder; keeping him would not have been the worst move in the world, as he is a wonderful person to have in the locker room. Moreover, he and Josh Giddey have played together in the past, so they should have some good chemistry when they play together.

Mills was only on the books for one more year anyway, and at $6.8 million, he wasn't that big of a financial burden to take on in the first place.

However, the Thunder, in yet another masterstroke, decided to trade away Patty Mills to the Hawks in exchange for the Rockets youngsters that Atlanta picked up in the salary dump — Washington and Garuba — along with Rudy Gay and a second-round pick.

Given how many players the Thunder currently have on the roster, there are no guarantees that Washington and Garuba stay on the team for next season. But all in all, just for taking on Mills' contract, the Thunder received a total of four second-round picks and two youngsters who should make OKC's training camp an even more competitive setting.

Since second-rounders have solid value these days given how team-friendly their contracts end up being, having them in their back pocket should be huge for the Thunder as they continue their ascent in the league's totem pole. OKC's roster may be due for some talent consolidation in the next few years, and those second-round picks should help grease the wheels in any potential trade.

It may be comedic that Patty Mills ends up taking a similar route to the one Luke Ridnour took in 2015, but underneath the comedy is a stroke of genius from the Thunder front office.