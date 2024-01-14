The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Los Angeles Lakers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Thunder are having an awesome season. They are 27-11, and have won four in a row. With that, the Thunder have worked their way up to second place in the Western Conference. The Thunder have played the Lakers twice this season. They are 1-1 in those two games. In those games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 33.5 points per game while Jalen Williams is averaging 24.5. Chet Holmgren has scored 18.5 per game against Los Angeles to go along with 1.5 blocks.

The Lakers are 19-21 this season, and they have lost their last two games. Against the Thunder this season, the Lakers are led by LeBron James. James has scored 30.5 points per game in the two games while Anthony Davis has scored 28.5 points per game. Davis has added 12.5 rebounds per game, and James has grabbed 9.5. James was out on Saturday with an ankle injury, and his status for this game is in question.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Lakers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City is one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA. With SGA, Holmgren and Williams, the Thunder tend to have an easier time to score. OKC scores 122.5 points per game this season, which is third-highest in the NBA. Their field goal percentage is second-highest, their three-point percentage is second-highest, and they are one of the best teams from the charity stripe. If the Thunder can keep this up, they should be able to cover this spread on the road.

Oklahoma City has scored at least 120 points in 25 of their 38 games this season. In those games, the Thunder are 20-5. They have hit this mark in both games against the Lakers this season, and put up 133 points in their win. The Thunder will need to win this game on the offensive end of the court, and they have the weapons to do it.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles has not been playing well this season. They have been struggling a lot lately, as well. The good news is the Lakers are much better at home this season. Los Angeles is 13-7 at home compared to a brutal 6-14 on the road. With this being a home game, the Lakers already have a better chance to cover the spread.

The Lakers need to slow down the Thunder offense. At home this season, the Lakers allow just 110.6 points per game. That is 11 points better than their points allowed per game on the road. If Los Angeles can lock in the defensive end of the court in this game, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are not playing well right now. The Thunder are the better, and healthier team heading into this game. I am going to take the Thunder to win the game on the road.

Final Thunder-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Thunder ML (+102), Over 238 (-110)