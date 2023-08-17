It looks like Chet Holmgren is really ready for his delayed rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That much is clear after Holmgren impressed in a pickup game against Kevin Durant and several other NBA players, even exploding for 31 points as he works his way to game shape.

During an open run along with his NBA peers, Holmgren had a showdown with Durant and showed everyone what they missed following his unfortunate Lisfranc injury before the 2022-23 season started. Now that he's getting healthier, Holmgren is proving to be a menace on both sides of the floor.

Chet Holmgren dropped 31 points vs other NBA players in pickup 👀 He’s gonna be a problem 🔥 (Via @ThroughTheLens / h/t @leaguealerts ) pic.twitter.com/N1ZFQ6X2Wl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 16, 2023

Of course we shouldn't really make much of a pickup game. Sure Chet Holmgren was up against NBA players, but it's safe to say the quality of play isn't that high. Aside from a more relaxed defense, pickup games are just often used to polish a player's skill, so it's really easy to score that much. Besides, who counts pickup game stats anyway?

However, for Thunder fans, it's definitely an encouraging sign to see Holmgren play well. He missed a whole campaign due to injury, and there had been plenty of concerns about his condition heading to the new season. With his latest performance, however, he eased those worries.

Naturally, the Oklahoma City faithful were buzzing as the video of Holmgren went viral. Many couldn't help but express their excitement for his rookie season, especially as he pairs up with Shai Gilegous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

“Watch the variety of dunks [and] alley-oop finishes from Chet Holmgren in this montage… kid is scary good…” one commenter said.

Another excited supporter shared, “Chet got my vote for ROY… and anyone who thinks Trae is overrated isn’t watching or is just hatin’ bc his defense is the worse part of his game. Trae is gifted.” A third fan agreed, saying: “Rookie of the Year Campaign incoming…”

Hopefully Holmgren will be able to avoid any setback heading to the season and stay healthy. If he can do that and live up to his billing, the Thunder will surely be a dangerous team.