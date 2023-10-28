The Oklahoma City Thunder won their second game of the 2023-24 season against Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren showed out with dominating performances. However, the rookie Thunder center believes he has more blocks than the massive amount he totaled in the victory.

Chet Holmgren seeks more after setting franchise record for blocks

Holmgren helped the Thunder to victory with his 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. Even greater, the 21-year-old amassed a whopping seven blocks throughout the game, which was a franchise record for most blocks in a game by a rookie. He believes the number should be increased though.

@nba please go watch the tape and give me the correct # of blocks. Idc about stats but I worked hard af for those😂 good W thunder up lol — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) October 28, 2023

The rookie took to X (Twitter) to ask the NBA to count more blocks that were apparently missed. According to the NBA Video Rulebook, a blocked shot is credited when a player deflects the course of a field goal attempt by an opponent and the shot is not made.

Furthermore, a shot is considered blocked even if the ball was not in flight before being blocked. Chet Holmgren flew around the court so much that perhaps some deflections were missed. Regardless, the rookie helped the Thunder look fabulous.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spearheaded OKC's attack with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. The sixth-year guard is showing why he is one of the most highly touted players in the NBA.

On the other side, Donovan Mitchell erupted for a 43-point performance for the Cavs. His electric night is one of the reasons the Cavs stayed in the game. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley notched a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

As the NBA season gets going, the Thunder look like a team that will be trouble for the rest of the league. More importantly, will the NBA add to Chet Holmgren's historic number of blocks?