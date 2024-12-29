After playing with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson, Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein compared the differences and similarities to playing alongside All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Earlier this month, Hartenstein revealed his reason for leaving the Knicks in free agency over the summer. Then, he revisited his time in New York after beating the Charlotte Hornets 106-94 on Saturday. A reporter asked him about the difference between playing with Gilgeous-Alexander and Brunson.

Hartenstein didn’t hold back in explaining the contrast between the All-Star point guards.

“They have a lot of similarities in they’re both team-first guys,” Hartenstein said. “That’s the similarities I see in both of them. They both can get to the mid-range, but it’s different. With Brunson, it was really more of I’m really just trying to get him open to get into the two-man game. I feel like we’re playing off each other more.

“Then, with Shai, sometimes it’s better to just get out of his way and let him do his thing because he’s so skilled offensively. Jalen was super skilled, but I think it’s different. It’s definitely different,” Hartenstein concluded.

Both guards are great in their own right. However, Hartenstein is looking forward to continuing to build chemistry with SGA.

“They’re both great players, but you have to adjust to every player,” Hartenstein added. “It’s been going good with Shai and we’re just going to keep building that connection.”

Isaiah Hartenstein reveals the only reason he left the Knicks

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein inked a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder during the offseason, saying goodbye to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks over the summer. He turned down the Knicks’ four-year, $72.5 million offer.

For Hartenstein, the opportunity to join the talented Thunder team, coupled with the long-term contract, made the decision a no-brainer, per Andscape’s Marc Spears.

“It was hard to leave. It wasn’t easy. I loved being out there, and I loved my teammates,” Hartenstein said. “If I couldn’t go to a place like OKC, I don’t think I would have left. But you also have to think about it being a business at the end of the day. It wasn’t like I’ve had a whole bunch of $100 million contracts before this. I had to make sure my family was straight.

“It was a crazy experience going from a minimum deals and training camp deal with the Clippers. Going from that to this, it’s a good little journey. A lot of times, you don’t get what you’re going through. But now, looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing on and off the court.”

Hartenstein and the Thunder host the Grizzlies at the Paycom Center on Sunday.