Retired legend Lou Williams has watched the Oklahoma City Thunder dominate the competition out of the gates. They lead the Western Conference with a perfect 7-0 record and comfortably beat each opponent by double digits. The Thunder made NBA history by being the first team to do so, which begs the question of how long Oklahoma City can stretch its season-opening winning streak. The run could reach double figures, which retired three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams predicted during his appearance on ESPN's First Take.

After hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the Thunder will face the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors. Still, Williams likes the Thunder's chances of reaching a ten-game winning streak.

“Whatever uncertainties we had about them being young, being youthful, being inexperienced, they put all those things to rest,” Williams said. “Now they've come back even hungrier, even a better basketball team. I like Oklahoma City. I say they stay unbeaten for a little while. Their next three games are Denver, Houston, and Warriors. I like them tonight against Denver. I think Houston will be a good game for them; I think they win that one as well.

“The Warriors will be a challenge, but with the way that they're playing, you have to give them credit. I think they will go into next week at 10-0.”

The Warriors and the Phoenix Suns (6-1) are tied for second place in the Western Conference. They could be the Thunder's most formidable opponent on Sunday. However, beating the Nuggets won't be easy, considering Oklahoma City handed them a 102-87 blowout loss to open the regular season.

Lou Williams credits SGA, Chet Holmgren for Thunder's grit

For Lou Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder's leadership is in good hands between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. The Thunder's two stars exemplify the team's defensive identity.

“And they're bringing back that hard-nosed NBA basketball. How many times do we watch Oklahoma City play and somebody's diving on the floor? That makes a coach go crazy when a guy is diving in the stands, diving on the floor for loose balls,” Williams added. “Every possession matters to the Oklahoma City Thunder. And it starts at the top. SGA is one of those guys, Chet Holmgren is one of those guys, Jalen Williams. All of these guys are willing to put their bodies on the line, take charges, and do whatever it takes to win a basketball game, and it trickles down to everybody else. We talked about the Boston Celtics having a clear brand of basketball. Oklahoma City does as well.”

The league's reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, and the 2023 champion Nuggets will look to avenge the Thunder ruining their season opener at Ball Arena on Wednesday.