Limiting Dallas Mavericks' top scorers, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, is no easy task for an opposing defense. Still, that's precisely what Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, and the Oklahoma City Thunder did in their 118-104 NBA Cup victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder eliminated the Mavericks in the quarter-final round. Doncic tied his season-low 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting, while Irving (17 points on 7-of-14) wasn't much better in their 14-point loss at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander praised Dort and Wallace for their stifling defense, stating their assignments in containing the Mavericks' stars set a precedent over his 39-point offense.

“Hell of a job by Lu and [Cason]. It's more impressive to hold them that low than it is for me to get 39 points. To hold those two to that low really gave us a chance to win the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We felt like we had control of the game and the rhythm of the game because of that. Obviously, those guys have a big imprint on them offensively. Keeping those two in check like that is very rare. I don't know if that'll happen again. But hat's off to those two; they took the assignment and passed the test tonight.”

Then, Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted Dort defending Irving, reminding everyone why he's one of the league's best defenders.

“Lu was himself tonight. He felt like, in his shorts all game, 94 feet —Lu's one of the, if not the best, perimeter defenders in the NBA. And we just saw another Lu Dort outing,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “Then, we tried to show him bodies. obviously, he's a really good player. We tried to make sure he was playing in a crowd, and he still had some crazy buckets, but we did enough to get a W.”

Dort also finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to Cason Wallace, Thunder defense

Guards Lu Dort and Cason Wallace started alongside All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder's NBA Cup semi-final matchup against the Mavericks. Gilgeous-Alexander credited Wallace, who isn't an everyday starter, for adjusting for Tuesday night's elimination game.

“He just adjusts on the fly. He does whatever's needed. Some nights, it looks like him being more of a ball-handler; some nights, it looks like he is a spot-up shooter; some nights, it looks like he is just playing defense and not shooting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It just speaks to his character and what he asks of his team.”

Wallace also finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal.