Star Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed the last four games with a right quad contusion.
Now, ahead of the Thunder's matchup with the Sacramento Kings, Gilgeous-Alexander has received an update, per Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire:
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer listed on the injury report, which means he'll return tomorrow against the Kings Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) remains questionable”
The 25-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander averages a career-high 30.4 points along with 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. His scoring mark ranks second in the NBA. In addition, he tallies a league-leading 2.1 steals per contest. SGA is a two-way force who sets the tone for the young, but ambitious Thunder team.
Thunder and SGA's ‘delusional' mindset
To be the best, you have to be a tad bit delusional. For Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, their delusion is born from their supposed inexperience. Despite the perception around them, OKC believes they're much more composed, and it's helped them win games.
Said Gilgeous-Alexander, “We don't use our age or lack of experience as an excuse for ourselves. We think of ourselves as a veteran, experienced group. It might be a little bit delusional, but it helps us, for sure. No matter what your age is, there's certain things you need to do win a basketball game, especially late. We just pinpoint those things and try to get it done. We might have lapses; we might not always get it done. But we always have the right intention, and because of that we're successful.
Some fans are worried that the Thunder might be a bit too young to be competing for a title, let alone in the playoffs. SGA and Lu Dort are the only holdovers from their playoff run in the bubble. Both players were excellent then, but there are concerns about how the others will perform in a high-stakes environment. Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and most of their key players have no experience in the postseason.
However, discrediting the Thunder due to their inexperience might be a bit too much. While they aren't the most seasoned team, experience can also be a bit overrated. It's certainly possible that Oklahoma City figures out how to play postseason ball as they roll along. Of course, it will be a bit of an adjustment (playoff games are a much different beast than the regular season). However, many have faith that the talent can figure it out.
As for Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP title is still a bit out of reach for him at the moment. It's not his fault: he's been playing arguably the best ball of his career for the best team he's played with. However, the Thunder star is going up against some truly tough competition for the crown. With Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic putting up insane numbers, it might be tough for him to come out on top. However, the Thunder's stellar record could be an avenue for him to win the award.