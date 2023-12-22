Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives rookie Cason Wallace his flowers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander currently leads the Oklahoma City Thunder in scoring, but it seems that he's quite the leader off the court too. Speaking to the media after Thursday night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander gave props to Thunder rookie Cason Wallace:

“He is going to be really good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via Thunder media member Ryan Stiles. The Canadian native also touched on Wallace's ability to shoot the ball, saying he didn't realize how good his teammate was at doing so.

Wallace's stat sheet against the Clippers may be a quiet one, but the backup guard has been an integral part of the Thunder's rotation this season. Establishing himself as the team's sixth man, Wallace is averaging a steady 7.0 points for the Thunder. In 26 games played, the young guard out of Kentucky has been giving head coach Mark Daigneault a three-point shooting percentage of 48.2%, as well as quality defense off the bench.

Wallace is making a name for himself as a glue guy who's willing to play a supporting role to the Thunder's main scorers. For a 20-year-old stepping into a team filled with talented guards, being able to crack the rotation may already be considered by some as a sign of big things to come.

The Thunder's promising season

Oklahoma is currently the second-best team in the Western Conference. Thursday's win against the Clippers currently gives them a three-game win streak. Behind Gilgeous-Alexander, prized rookie Chet Holmgren and forward Jalen Williams have been more than reliable for the team offensively. The Thunder rank third in both team defensive rating and team net rating so far this season. They are also fourth in effective field goal percentage. Playing alongside talent that produces wins, Cason Wallace has the environment and opportunity to keep learning and improving as a player.