The Oklahoma City Thunder are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Thunder are 48-20 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. This includes their current three-game winning streak. Oklahoma City has already beaten the Raptors once this season. However, that game did go into double overtime. In the win, the Thunder had five different players score at least 20 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was one rebound away from a triple-double to lead the team. The Thunder shot just under 50 percent from the field, but they made all eight free throws in the win. Oklahoma City comes into this game fully healthy.
The Raptors are not having a good season, and that is evident from their eight-game losing streak. In their loss against the Thunder earlier this season, all five starters scored in double digits. RJ Barrett led the team with 23 points while Scottie Barnes put up 19. However, both Barrett and Barnes will be out for this game. Jakob Poeltl is also out for the game. In all, the Raptors are dealing with a multitude of injuries heading into this matchup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Thunder-Raptors Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder: -16 (-110)
Moneyline: -1400
Toronto Raptors: +16 (-110)
Moneyline: +830
Over: 230.5 (-110)
Under: 230.5 (-110)
How to Watch Thunder vs. Raptors
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma City, Sportsnet Canada
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. They average 120.7 points per game, which is tied for third-best in the NBA. Oklahoma City is also just one of two teams to shoot at least 50 percent from the field. They also lead the NBA in three-point percentage. Along with that, the Thunder have the highest free throw percentage in the league. The Thunder should be able to keep this up, and put up some points in this game.
The Raptors are allowing 121.5 points per game during their losing streak. When the Thunder score at least 120 points this season, they are 32-5. Oklahoma City should put up at least 120 points with ease in this game. If they do that, the Thunder are going to cover the spread and blowout Toronto. This is especially true considering the injuries the Raptors are going through at the moment.
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
Toronto has to find a way to keep up on the offensive side of the court if they want to cover this spread. They are going to give up points, so Toronto has to be able to score themselves. Oklahoma City allows 113 points per game this season, which is actually pretty good. However, Toronto is 18-16 when they score at least 113 points this season. If the Raptors can score above the Thunder season average, they should be able to cover this spread.
Final Thunder-Raptors Prediction & Pick
I have a feeling this game is going to be a blowout. The Thunder are very good, and they should be able to score at a very high rate. I am going to take the Thunder to cover this spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Thunder-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -16 (-110)