After taking Chet Holmgren no. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, many might think that the Oklahoma City Thunder are done rebuilding and are now focusing on developing their young talents. That might not be the case at all because the team is also expected to make a run for French prospect Victor Wembanyama.

According to an NBA executive interviewed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Thunder have already come so far when it comes to their tanking rebuilding ways, so another year at the bottom for a once-in-a-generation prospect won’t hurt them at all. They also have 38 picks until the 2029 draft, which puts them well in position to really join the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

The injury to Holmgren also makes it easier for the Thunder to tank and focus on landing the no. 1 overall pick for 2023.

“[Thunder GM Sam] Presti has come this far. He’s not going to stop now. The injury to Chet [Holmgren] makes it easier. He’ll try to land twin towers with Wenbamyama,” the anonymous exec shared.

Victor Wembanyama has gathered a lot of praise in recent weeks after his brilliant showing for Metropolitans 92 in their preseason games against G League Ignite. He cemented himself as the clear top pick of his class, with many executives and athletes raving about his talent. Even LeBron James had nothing but good things to say about him, calling him an “alien” instead of a unicorn.

If the Thunder were able to land Wembanyama and pair him up with Chet Holmgren, the team’s transformation and future outlook will be immense.

Oklahoma City fans will have to be patient and potentially endure another bad season, but if lady luck smiles their way, it could be the last.