The Thunder are red-hot entering this matchup, while the Hornets are struggling. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a prediction and pick for the Thunder vs. Hornets.

The Thunder have looked amazing this year, largely thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his MVP-caliber season. Jalen Williams has also been great in the backcourt. They are one of the best teams in the NBA. They are 24-5 and have won four straight and nine of their last 10 games entering this game. This is an interesting matchup for them on the road against a struggling Hornets team.

The Hornets were among the worst teams in the NBA last season and look almost as bad this season. They have some talent, with LaMelo Ball at point guard and Brandon Miller on the wing. However, they do not have much help next to them. They are struggling this season and are in a rebuilding mode. They have lost six straight games entering this matchup, and it does not get any easier in this game at home.

Here are the Thunder-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Hornets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -800

Charlotte Hornets: +12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +560

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Hornets

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been solid on offense this year. They are ninth in scoring at 115.2 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.4%, and 19th in three-point percentage at 34.9%. Four different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star, averaging 31.1 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the way in assists at 6.1 per game this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine that makes this team go, but Jalen Williams has been great in his own right and will be key on offense all season. Williams provides a big punch in the backcourt next to Gilgeous-Alexander as the second-leading scorer. This offense is efficient, plays well, and gets a great matchup against a struggling Hornets defense, even with the game on the road.

The Thunder's defense has been great this year and is arguably the best in the NBA. They are second in scoring defense at 103.5 points per game, first in field goal defense at 42.6%, and second in three-point defense at 33.3%. Without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein is the biggest key down low. He leads the team in rebounding with 12.6 per game. Then, three players are averaging at least one block per game in blocks, and Hartenstein and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are tied for the team lead with 1.1. Finally, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading with two per game. This defense has been great, and they should easily shut down the Hornets' offense in this matchup based on how they are playing as a unit.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have struggled this season on offense. They are 28th in scoring at 106.5 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 42.9%, and 22nd in three-point percentage at 34.8%. Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits, with LaMelo Ball leading at 30.1 points per game. Ball also leads the Hornets in assists at 7.4 per game. Ball is the engine that makes this offense go. Brandon Miller is another huge key for this offense and will be a challenge for the Thunder all game on the wing. Miller is second in scoring at 22.1 points per game. The Hornets should be able to find some offense thanks to Ball and Miller, but everyone else is in for a tough game against this offense.

The Hornets' defense has been solid at best this year. They are 15th in scoring defense at 113 points per game, 18th in field goal defense at 47%, and 13th in three-point defense at 35.9%. Down low, Nick Richards leads the team in rebounds at 8.3 per game. Richards also leads the team in blocks at 1.3 per game and is the only player averaging over one steal per game. Finally, four players are averaging at least one steal, with LaMelo Ball leading at 1.3 per game. The defense has been inconsistent and gets a big matchup against the Hornets. This defense needs to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the most, and it will be extremely difficult in this matchup.

Final Thunder-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are easily the better team in this game. They have been red-hot while the Hornets have been spiraling. Expect the Thunder to shut them down and to be able to score at will in this game. The Thunder should win and cover easily in this game on the road.

Final Thunder-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -12.5 (-112)