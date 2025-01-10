ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head to Manhattan to face the New York Knicks. It's a showdown at Madison Square Garden as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Thunder-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 74-68. Additionally, the Thunder defeated the Knicks 117-107 last week at home. The Thunder are 8-2 in the past 10 games, including 5-0 in their past five games at Madison Square Garden. Furthermore, they have won six games in a row in New York.

Here are the Thunder-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Knicks Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -164

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSO

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which ended their 15-game winning streak. Remarkably, the winning streak vaulted them to the top of the Western Conference, and they come into this game with a 6-game lead over the Houston Rockets. Despite the loss to the Cavaliers, there is little reason to believe it will be the start of a bad stretch. Instead, the Thunder are more poised than anyone to beat the Knicks for the second time in a week.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the heart of this team, averaging 31.3 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor. Significantly, he led the Thunder in scoring in their win over the Knicks as he finished with 33 points while shooting 12 for 26, including 2 for 3 from the triples. Jalen Williams is the second-best player on the team, averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor. Therefore, it was unsurprising that he scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 17 against the Knicks last week.

With Chet Holmgren still out, the Thunder have continued to rely on other options. Unfortunately, it has not always happened consistently. Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.2 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor. Yet, he only had four points and 14 rebounds last week. The Thunder shot 51.2 percent as a team, including 51.9 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, their prowess on defense was on full display as they blocked seven shots.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams can continue to roll on offense. Then, the Thunder must contain Karl-Anthony Towns and win the board battle.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Karl-Anthony Towns had an outstanding performance in front of Patrick Ewing, showcasing the first real dominance at center that the Knicks have had since the legendary center retired. Towns has been a great addition to the Knicks, averaging 25.3 points and 14 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field, including 45 percent from beyond the arc. Last week, he had 17 points while shooting 7 for 13 from the floor. Jalen Brunson remains strong, averaging 25 points and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor. However, he labored last week, scoring 22 points while shooting 9 for 23 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges has been a boom for the Knicks, averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Ultimately, he thrived last week, scoring 24 points while shooting 10 for 19 from the floor, including 4 for 11 from the triples. OG Anunoby understands the challenge the Thunder bring and will look to improve as he is averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. Significantly, he came through last week with 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The offense performed last week for the most part but struggled from the three-point line. Additionally, they allowed the Thunder to hit their shots from all over the court.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances from beyond the arc. Then, they must prevent Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams from taking over this game.

Final Thunder-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are 23-12 against the spread, while the Knicks are 19-18-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Thunder are 10-6-1 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 9-7-1 against the odds at home. The Thunder are 8-3-2 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 6-5 against the odds when facing the Western Conference.

The Thunder are too hot right now. Yes, the Knicks are a great team. But they have been inconsistent, even dropping a recent home game against the Orlando Magic and losing to the Chicago Bulls on the road. It is tough to trust them. Therefore, I am rolling with the Thunder to cover the spread on the road.

Final Thunder-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-106)