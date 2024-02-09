We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Thunder-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Thunder-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Thunder lost 124-117 to the Utah Jazz in their last game on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. Initially, they led 33-28 after the first quarter and had a 68-61 halftime lead. But a bad third quarter lost them the lead, and they could not regain the lead. Ultimately, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 28 points. Jalen Williams added 26 points, while Chet Holmgren had 22. Significantly, the Thunder shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 51.4 percent from the triples. The Thunder also shot only 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. Unfortunately, they lost the board battle 48-32, including 15 offensive boards. It also did not help that they lost the battle in the paint 60-36.

The Mavericks defeated the New York Knicks 122-108 at Madison Square Garden. Amazingly, they jumped off to a 59-48 halftime lead. The Mavs extended the lead and won the game. Remarkably, Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 39 points and 11 assists. Derrick Jones had 18 points. Likewise, Kyrie Irving finished with 16 points. Josh Green ended up with 15 points. Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench for 19 points. The Mavs shot 52.4 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Furthermore, the Mavericks shot 78.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Mavericks lost the board battle 46-40. Additionally, they had seven steals and six blocked shots, which helped result in 14 turnovers forced.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 88-83. Recently, they defeated the Mavs 126-120 in Dallas on December 3. The teams have split the last 10 games. Moreover, the Thunder are 3-2 over the last five games at American Airlines Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Mavericks Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Dallas Mavericks: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

Time: 12:05 PM ET/9:05 AM PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, and Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Thunder come into this game with a 31-19-1 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are 14-10-1 against the spread on the road. The Thunder are 7-4-1 against the spread when they have a rest advantage. Likewise, they are 19-13-1 against the spread against the conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander is their best player and continues to flourish. Significantly, he is also one of the best players in the association. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points per game. Additionally, he is also shooting 54.7 percent from the field, including 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Williams is his second-in-command. At the moment, he is averaging 18.8 points per game. Williams is also shooting 53.9 percent from the field, including 45.2 percent from the three-point line. Therefore, look for the Thunder to give him lots of looks. Holmgren is another option that can be effective. Ultimately, he is averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

The Thunder need to do better in the paint. Sadly, they got destroyed in the paint, and they have to find a way to win those battles. Not having a big man that can push through hurts them immensely.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can hit his shots and dominate opponents. Moreover, they have to win the battle down low.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mavericks will come into this game with a 27-25 record against the spread. Also, the Mavs are 11-16 against the spread at the American Airlines Arena. The Mavericks are also 7-6 against the spread when they have a rest disadvantage. Likewise, they are 19-17 against the spread against their conference.

Doncic is the best scorer in the NBA. Currently, he is averaging 34.5 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. But Doncic can also do other things. Amazingly, he is averaging 8.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. Irving is another great shooter to have. Going into this game, he is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, including 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Hardaway will be a key factor, likely off the bench. So far, he is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if Doncic and Irving have a big night. Then, they need to contain Gilgeous-Alexander.

Final Thunder-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Thunder covered the spread in the last game in Dallas. Ultimately, we expect them to find a way to do it again until the Mavericks prove they can keep up with them.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Thunder-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -2 (-110)