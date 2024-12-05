ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors host the Thunder on Thursday! The Thunder are among the best teams in the NBA and are playing well, leading into this matchup. The Raptors have struggled but are playing well entering this game, winning three out of their last four games. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Thunder have looked great this season, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, the key pieces. They were the best team in the Western Conference last year and are just as good this season. Even with Chet Holmgren getting injured, they have the talent to keep things going. This is an interesting matchup on the road against the Raptors.

The Raptors blew up their main core of players after underperforming and have struggled this year. They have talent, but they are a very young team and will struggle this season because it will take a bit to gel after all the new pieces they have, like RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. This will be a big challenge against the Thunder for a team like the Raptors this year.

Here are the Thunder-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Raptors Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Toronto Raptors: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been solid on offense this year. They are 10th in scoring at 114.9 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.2%, and 20th in three-point percentage at 34.5%. This season, four different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest standout with 29.8 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the way in assists at 6.5 per game this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine that makes this team go, but Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are great players in their own right and will be key on offense all season, even with Holmgren's recent injury. They have dealt with the absence of Holmgren well, and it won't be an issue in this game. The Thunder have the ability to overwhelm the Raptors on offense, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder's defense has been great this year. They are second in scoring defense at 104.1 points per game, first in field goal defense at 42.6%, and second in three-point defense at 33.9%. Without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein is the biggest key down low. He leads the team in rebounding with 12.3 per game. Then, three players are averaging at least one block per game in blocks, and Hartenstein leads with 1.5. Then, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Williams leading at 2.1 per game. This defense is the biggest strength for the Thunder. The Raptors are not great on defense this year, and the Thunder have an opportunity to completely shut down this offense on the road in Toronto. If they do that, this game will not be close.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has not been playing well at all this year. They are 15th in scoring at 113.2 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage at 46.9% from the field, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 34.3% from behind the arc. Seven Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 23.9 points per game. Two players are averaging at least six assists, with Scottie Barnes leading at 7.2 per game. RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Scottie Barnes are the keys for this team on offense, and they will be the engine that makes this team go this year on offense. This offense takes a hit with Gradey Dick out and is already in for a long night against the Thunder. The Thunder pride themselves on defense this year, and even with the balance the Raptors have on offense, they have not been efficient, and the Thunder might overwhelm them on defense with their physicality.

The defense for the Raptors has also been inconsistent so far this year. They allow 116.5 points per game, 46% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 11.8 per game. Then he also leads in blocks at 1.3 per game as the only player averaging over one block per game. Finally, three Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Scottie Barnes leading the way at 1.4 per game. This defense has talent and potential, but they have not been consistent. The Raptors have a massive challenge in this game trying to play defense against the Thunder. They have the personnel to do it but have not proven it.

Final Thunder-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are easily the better team in this game. However, the Raptors are playing well recently, winning three of their last four games. Still, the Thunder will have the best player in this game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he is the difference in this game. The Thunder will travel to Toronto to win and cover in this matchup.

Final Thunder-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-110)