We're back and ready to give you another prediction and pick for Sunday night's full slate of NBA action. This next matchup takes us out West as we'll see the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-9). You won't want to miss these two young rosters go at it! Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Trail Blazer prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently third in their division but they're quickly establishing themselves as one of the best young rosters the league has to offer. Just last night, they took the Warriors into overtime and completely dismantled them in the extra period. They're already a team to look out for and they'll try for their fifth-straight win tonight.

The Portland Trail Blazers are last in their division and they're currently on a rough six-game losing streak. They're also dealing with a multitude of injuries to their roster, so the slow start to their season was expected by many fans. Still, they'll have a chance to win this game at home as sizable underdogs on the betting lines.

Here are the NBA odds.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Trail Blazers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7 (-110)

Trail Blazers: +7 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder showed their grit again last night and came up with a huge back-to-back win over the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder trailed for most of the game and went into the locker room down 10 points at half. Chet Holmgren and Sahi Gilgeous-Alexander both had stellar scoring performances, but it was Holmgren who hit a three with one second on the clock to force the overtime period. From then on, the Thunder locked up the Warriors' perimeter players and cruised to the easy victory. It's clear that this young core is advancing far quicker than we thought right before our eyes.

To cover against the Trail Blazers, the Thunder will have to keep their energy high during the start of this game. They'll be exhausted after their thriller against the Warriors, so it'll be key for them to play fast and come out of the gates strong. Holmgren will have yet another advantageous matchup down low and we should see him score however he wants. Gilgeous-Alexander is continuing his All-Star season and he'll look to bring his assist totals up in this game.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers are hitting an exceptionally rough patch of games right now and they're having to do it without their leading scorers in Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons. They've been struggling as a team from three-point range and shot just 27% in their last loss against the Lakers. To have success in this game, the Trail Blazers will have to find their long-range stroke and live by the three in this game. Jerami Grant have been their leading scorer through their injuries, but his production alone won't be enough to top a high-scoring team like the Oklahoma City Thunder.

To cover this spread, the Trail Blazers will have to find their identity on defense and play with more hustle on that end of the floor. We saw the Thunder fall into a number of shooting slumps last night, so it'll be crucial for the Trail Blazers to capitalize on their opportunities with the ball and find some transition baskets. Deandre Ayton hasn't been making the big impact they'd hoped for from him, so expect them to get him involved and try to make him the centerpiece of this offense.

Final Thunder-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are heading in completely opposite directions at the moment and there's no solid reason to back the Portland trail Blazers with money at this point. The spread would be wider, but odds makers are factoring in OKC's late overtime game last night and they could feel it in their legs tonight.

To have a chance, the Trail Blazers will have to lockdown on defense and establish Deandre Ayton down low. He should have the size and strength to contain Chet Holmgren, but I doubt he'll be able to step out into the perimeter and guard his man effectively. Expect Holmgren to have yet another great performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder should cover this betting spread.

Final Thunder-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7 (-110)