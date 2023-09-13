The 2023 NFL season is here, and it brings with it Thursday Night Football's exciting lineup of games. Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions faced off in the season opener, which aired on NBC. But for Week 2 and beyond, Amazon Prime Video is your go-to spot to catch all the Thursday night action.

This Thursday, on September 14, we have a thrilling match lined up for you. The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. After this exciting matchup, there are 16 more games scheduled, featuring all 14 playoff teams, including the first-ever NFL Black Friday Game on November 24.

Now, let's break down how you can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, along with the complete schedule and game times.

How to Watch Thursday Night Football Live

If you're in the United States, you can enjoy Thursday Night Football games live from the comfort of your home using Prime Video. Otherwise, if you're on the move, you can watch them on the Prime Video app.

Here's how:

Prime Video on Your TV:

If you have a smart TV, simply open the Prime Video app, and you'll find TNF games right on the home page or under the “live and upcoming events” section.

Prime Video on Your Computer:

Visit the Prime Video website on your computer, and you'll easily spot the TNF games.

Prime Video on Mobile Devices:

Download the Prime Video app on your mobile device and access TNF games effortlessly.

Do You Need an Amazon Prime Membership to Watch Thursday Night Football?

Great news for Prime members in the United States! You can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video at no extra cost. If you're not a Prime member and haven't been one in the last 12 months, you can start a 30-day free trial of Prime to catch the first four weeks of TNF.

After your trial, an Amazon Prime membership is only $14.99 per month and comes with a range of benefits. These include fast, free delivery, digital entertainment, and shopping discounts. Alternatively, if you're interested in just watching TNF games without the other Prime perks, a Prime Video membership is available for only $8.99 per month.

Where Else Can You Stream Thursday Night Football?

If you prefer other streaming options, you can also watch Thursday Night Football games using the NFL mobile app through NFL+.

NFL+ is the official streaming service of the National Football League, offering live streaming of NFL games. These include Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football, on your mobile device. The subscription starts at $40 per year (or $7 per month) and includes access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. For even more football excitement, you can upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone, allowing you to watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

What is Black Friday Football?

Prime Video and the NFL have teamed up to create a new sports holiday tradition on the national sports calendar. On November 24, you can look forward to the first-ever NFL Black Friday game. This special game features the New York Jets, led by four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, facing off against their longtime division rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

Even if you don't have a Prime membership, Prime Video is spreading holiday cheer by granting football fans free access to this unprecedented NFL event.

2023-2024 NFL Season Thursday Night Football Schedule

Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023-2024 NFL season, along with game times. Pre-game coverage for TNF Tonight starts each Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EDT, followed by the TNF Postgame Show and TNF Nightcap, providing post-game recaps and analysis.

So, gear up for a season filled with thrilling football action, and enjoy every moment of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video!

Week 2 Thursday, September 14

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 3 Thursday, September 21

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 4 Thursday, September 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 5 Thursday, October 5

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 6 Thursday, October 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 7 Thursday, October 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 8 Thursday, October 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 9 Thursday, November 2

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Week 10 Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 11 Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 12 Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 13 Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 14 Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 15 Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 16 Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Week 17 Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)