There is no greater evidence for football’s never-ending grip on society than the public’s reaction to the annual unveiling of the NFL schedule. The excitement is palpable even several months away. Well, for the most part. Fans are often reluctant to take a gander at the new slate of Thursday Night Football games, as its existence can be a nuisance for teams, fantasy football owners and people who abhor watching sports on a streaming platform.

Football is not meant to be played on a short week. Everyone knows that, but dollar signs and a powerless fandom ensure that this will remain another tedious household chore for years to come. Sometimes, though, a good cleaning day can be therapeutic, and dare I say exhilarating? TNF has produced many fireworks, including just last season when an epic Baker Mayfield comeback turned a hapless matchup into a thrilling redemption tale.

Now, we will sort through 2023’s games and identify which ones on paper are the most must-see. We will watch them all anyway, but these are the ones that should hopefully make the whole concept worthwhile for fans.

With the newly released schedules frantically being printed as we speak, here are the 3 best Thursday Night Football matchups that can be seen on Amazon Prime.

The full SNF, MNF, and TNF schedule for the 2023 NFL season: pic.twitter.com/Rm3yZKUucn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2023

3. Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys Week 13

Every time the Dallas Cowboys stumble in the playoffs, the stakes are raised for next year. Against all odds, they find a way to outdo themselves. Is the Cowboys experience becoming too repetitive, though? I think a majority of viewers would say no.

I want to clarify that I am not a hater of America’s Team whatsoever. I am just a lover of good theater. And this franchise delivers it in spades, whether its tragic, comedic or triumphant. A home game in the season’s final stretch against an NFC sleeper in the Seattle Seahawks should be appointment television.

The conference still feels wide open and both of these teams can be realistic contenders. They each are led by a Super Bowl winning head coach, have a star wide receiver who does not always get his just due, a dynamic running back who sets the tone on offense and a quarterback that comes with question marks. All of that talent and uncertainty should combine to create a competitive game that feels like a potential shootout.

Dallas has an edge in defense and could pull ahead early if Micah Parsons and company can get to Geno Smith, but Seattle has enough playmakers to make things very interesting.

2. Dolphins at Jets Week 12 (Black Friday Football)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although it is not officially a Thursday Night Football game, the inaugural Black Friday matchup fits the criteria since it will air on Amazon Prime. I have some concern that this is a trap game and might be a bit of a letdown after a Turkey Day hangover, but this AFC East clash is just too tantalizing to exclude.

The New York Jets are the de facto stars of the 2023-24 NFL season. Just like reveling in the Cowboys’ follies has become a pastime for many people, seeing a New York team fail to meet their championship-level expectations always tends to unite a decent chunk of the country. Though, the Jets may be up to the task.

General manager Joe Douglas has constructed a good roster and now acquired the centerpiece in Aaron Rodgers. The franchise has now become prime-time central as a result, per New York Post Sports’ Brian Costello. Jets fans have every right to exude confidence, but the Miami Dolphins also have big plans. Their offense should remain effective, and a strong effort has been made to boost their secondary after trading for Jalen Ramsey and drafting Cam Smith.

The stage is set for a potentially crucial matchup late in the year. Both franchises will be under the microscope all season long. If their respective quarterback situations do not work out, disaster will ensue. Nothing like desperation to add some juice to TNF.

"The Aaron Rodgers effect was felt on the schedule"@BrianCoz breaks down the Jets schedule for the 2023 season ⬇️ READ: https://t.co/OfdERwiRqa pic.twitter.com/ImJZsGav3Z — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 12, 2023

1. Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Week 11

This feels like the only choice for the No. 1 Thursday Night Football matchup on the 2023 NFL schedule. The quest for King of the North has the makings to be the most compelling division race. The Cincinnati Bengals remain Patrick Mahomes’ biggest obstacle, but they were a fumble-six away from being ousted by a Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens squad in the Wild Card Round last postseason.

Lamar Jackson won out in his contract tug-of-war with management, but will now be expected to shine in a prime-time game such as this one. On the other side, Joe Burrow can increase his future mega deal by outperforming the man who could be the highest paid player in NFL history ($260 million, $185 million guaranteed).

There are plenty of storylines, which you can tell I enjoy, but this should just be good football. And that needs to be appreciated. If the stars are healthy, there is too much talent on the field for the action to disappoint.

The rivalry, hard-hitting styles of both teams and two electrifying quarterbacks makes Week 11 TNF a box office bonanza.