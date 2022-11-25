Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tiger Woods just added another event to his jam-packed December schedule. The golf legend will reportedly play in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie, per ESPN. Woods is already set to participate in the Hero World Challenge as well as “The Match” alongside Rory McIlroy.

It goes without saying, but Woods’ busy upcoming month is a tremendous sign in reference to his health.

Tiger and Charlie Woods participated in the event last year as well. Tiger Woods commented on returning to the PNC Championship in 2022, which is scheduled for December 17-18th.

“We have been looking forward to this week all year,” Woods said. “This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Tiger Woods’ return to competitive play will excite the golf world. He remains one of the most popular golfers despite dealing with injuries over the past few years. PGA 2K23 even placed him on the cover of their new game.

Tony Finau, who is in the PGA 2K23 game, recently discussed what it means to have Tiger Woods on the cover of the game.

“But I think anytime you can have someone like Tiger at the forefront leading on the cover of the game, you are going to draw a lot of eyes and attention to our game,” Finau said.

Tiger Woods is certainly on the road back.