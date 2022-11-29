Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Fans of Tiger Woods will have to wait a little bit longer to see him back playing competitive golf again. Woods was supposed to play at the 2022 Hero World Challenge this week, but he has already announced his withdrawal from the event due to a foot problem.

“In preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods revealed Monday, via his official Twitter account. “After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship.”

Tiger Woods would also later say that hitting shots isn’t as much of a problem for him as walking.

Tiger: "I can hit whatever shot you want, I just can't walk." Kind of a flex tbh. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) November 29, 2022

In lieu of Tiger Woods, the Hero World Challenge will give his spot to Sepp Straka.

Woods’ body has been through a lot. He has gone under the knife numerous times to repair several injuries which have slowed him down along with his age. Still, Tiger Woods still continues to be almost always considered among the top contenders in any event he enters, which doesn’t come often these days.

So far in 2022, Tiger Woods has only appeared in three PGA TOUR events. The last time he played in one was when he missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship. He has yet to make an appearance at an event in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season.

Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships, three back of record-holder Jack Nicklaus, who owns 18 major titles.