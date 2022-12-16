By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Tiger Woods is not going to let discomfort in his right foot from playing golf with his son. Tiger and Charlie Woods are competing in the PNC Championship this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger Woods has been battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and the younger Woods has a sprained ankle of his own. Nevertheless, the two will tee off on Saturday when they are paired with Justin Thomas and his father.

Woods says he is not concerned with a bit of pain or even delaying his recovery from a February 2021 accident that nearly caused him to lose his leg. He is just happy to have a chance to play with his 13-year-old son.

“I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and getting to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky,” Woods said.

The plantar fasciitis impacted Woods throughout the 2022 season. He competed in 3 major championships, but was only able to finish 9 rounds.

Woods and his son are competing in the PNC Championship for the third year. They finished 7th in 2020 and were 2nd-place finishers to John Daly and his son last year.

Tiger Woods explained that he has to sleep in a protective boot because of the injury, and that it is not a pleasant experience.

“I’m doing everything,” Tiger said. “It’s frustrating because each and every day I have to do it, and then on top of that it’s trying to sleep in the damn boot, it’s no fun. My left leg is bleeding sometimes because the boot hits it. It’s just annoying.”