Golf legend Tiger Woods’ $30 million legal battle with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has reached a boiling point, as Herman has accused Woods of threatening to fire her from a managerial position at his restaurant over her refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement she now wants voided, per ESPN.

Woods was also accused of having his lawyer break up with Herman on his behalf after falsely telling her they were going on a trip to the Bahamas. Later, she was evicted from Woods’ $54 million mansion after five years of living there despite claims that she was told by Woods she could stay for eleven years.

The iconic golfer also allegedly pressured Herman to quit her job managing his restaurant ‘The Woods’ in Jupiter, Florida in 2020, saying he wanted her to spend more time taking care of him and his children.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, during which Tiger Woods’ attorneys are expected to ask Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger to halt the lawsuit against him. The attorneys have said that the nondisclosure agreement between the couple requires all disputes be settled privately by an arbitrator but not in court.

Herman argues that the nondisclosure agreement is not enforceable due to a new federal law stating such contracts can be voided due to sexual abuse or sexual harassment. Her attorney Benjamin Hodas says that Woods allegedly threatened to fire her if she didn’t sign the agreement. He contends that the threat constitutes harassment.

“A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment,” Hodas said.

Tiger Woods’ attorney J.B. Murray denied that his client ever sexual assaulted or harassed her, calling the accusations “utterly meritless” in court documents.

Herman is also suing the trust that owns Woods’ mansion for $30 million over Woods’ decision to evict her.