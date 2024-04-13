Several PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars had to sweat out the cut line at the Masters. Tiger Woods (+1) was not among them. Meanwhile, a star-studded trio of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau (-6) emerged from brutal conditions to hold a two-shot lead entering the weekend.
After carding 24 official holes on the PGA Tour since last year's Masters, Tiger played 23 gritty, determined holes on Friday at Augusta National to make his record 24th consecutive cut at the event.
Tiger, Homa, and Jason Day saw their opening round cut short on Thursday for darkness. The group played holes Nos. 14 through 18 early Friday morning, rested for 50 minutes, then headed to the first tee box to start Round 2.
It would be a tough ask for any player — much less a 48-year-old with a fused back and ankle. And yet, Tiger, for the second straight day, navigated the hilly Augusta with a recognizable comfort indicative of a 26-time-entrant.
Certainly, there was limping and bogeying (five on the day), and he was let down by his putting and irons — expected culprits of rust. But, his smooth hands and powerful driving were intact. His course knowledge was evident in his feel and conviction.
“His short game was so good,” said Homa. “I don't think I can explain how good some of the chip shots he hit today were. He's special. We had a really quick turnaround, and if I was feeling tired and awful, I imagine he was feeling even worse.”
Naturally, the five-time Masters winner was encouraged enough to dream bigger than the cut record.
“It's been a good long day,” Tiger acknowledged. “It was a good fight. We did really well out there. I'm still right there in the ballgame with a good chance of winning this weekend.
“I'm only eight back as of right now. I don't think anyone is going to run off and hide,” he added (he finished seven back, in 22nd place).
Scheffler was customarily solid but found himself holding on for dear life. He escaped the windy conditions at even-par. DeChambeau, the Round 1 leader, shot a 1-over 73, while Homa (1-under 71) maintained his crisp form around the greens.
Considering the pressure and the relentless gustiness, Homa, seeking major validation, produced the most impressive run of the day. He registered just two bogeys across the 23 holes on Friday.
“Well, he's got all the talent in the world,” Woods said of Homa. “ … It's just a matter of time before he starts winning in bunches. I saw it up front; he doesn't really mis-hit shots. That's something you just have to do around this golf course.”
As numbers ticked up along with the breeze, the cut line finally settled at 6 over thanks to a tense flurry of back-nine activity from many of golf's biggest names — including Rory McIlroy (+4), Phil Mickelson (+4), Jon Rahm (+5) and Hideki Matsuyama (+6). (Fellow old-timers Vijay Singh and Jose Maria Olazabal made it!).
Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, and Par 3 Contest winner Rickie Fowler came up short. Masters debutant Ludvig Aberg (-2, 69) was the only golfer in the 89-player field to score under 70 on Friday.
“It was kind of even the golf course saying, ‘Get the hell out of here,’” Homa said about the weather.
So, with the dust, and hopefully the wind, settled, all eyes will inevitably gravitate towards Tiger Woods on a Saturday at the Masters.