With the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf combining into one giant golf entity, the world of the sport itself has been turned upside down. There are plenty of questions left to be answered and it won't be anytime soon before everything gets ironed out, but one thing that is undeniable is that the said merger is a game-changer. With the rivalry between the two leagues now seemingly over, people have also been reminded of the reported $800 million offer of LIV Golf to Tiger Woods that the legendary golfer turned down.

Tiger Woods chose loyalty to the PGA TOUR over a gold mine that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf was willing to cough up for him, which probably was not all that hard to do for the 15-time major champion considering he's already a rich man — a very rich, rich man. However, people are still left to imagine what could have happened if Tiger Woods knew at the time that the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf would one day get married.

Tiger Woods and PGA TOUR pros reportedly had no idea that unification between the two giant golf organizations would happen — and so is the rest of the world — which is also why Tuesday's announcement has left everyone stunned. Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf himself, reportedly also did not know that something this big was going to go down and only found out about it through a phone call.

In any case, Tiger Woods and the PGA TOUR players and LIV Golf pros are now on the same side of the fence.