A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Tiger Woods is no longer the invincible force that he used to be in golf. At this stage of his career, Woods might have already won the last major of his career.

That is not to say that he’s no longer got it because he can still play great from time to time but at 47 years old, it’s fair to wonder what’s next now for the living legend. Speaking of which, another golf icon, Jack Nicklaus, believes that Tiger Woods is gearing up for the senior tour.

In a recent appearance on Nick Faldo’s podcast, Jack Nicklaus said that Tiger Woods is looking at joining a different tour next.

“He wants to play the senior tour,” Nicklaus said of Woods when Faldo asked if the 15-time major winner would continue playing past 50 years old.

With all the punishments Tiger Woods’ body has gone through in the past — from years of going 100% in playing golf, accidents, and multiple surgeries — it’s just difficult for him to reach the form that has brought him all the victories, championships, and achievements he has collected in the past.

Tiger Woods, who will turn 48 in December, has appeared in only one event in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, finishing with a T45 at The Genesis Invitational last February.

Woods is still chasing Nicklaus for the all-time record for major wins. Tiger Woods needs three more to tie Nicklaus, with his last coming at the 2019 edition of The Masters, which also broke his over-a-decade drought for a major title.