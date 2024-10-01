ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detorit Tigers look to close out the series as they face the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Astros Game 2 prediction and pick.

Tigers-Astros Game 2 Projected Starters

Tyler Holton vs. Hunter Brown

Tyler Holton (7-2) with a 2.19 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP

Last Start: Holton will serve as an opener in this game, giving way, most likely, to a long reliever. In his last start, he went two innings, giving up one walk, and took the no-decision as the Tigers beat the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Holton has made 36 appearances and six starts on the road this year. He has a 3-2 record with five saves, plus he has a 1.54 ERA and a .158 opponent batting average.

Hunter Brown (11-9) with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Brown went six innings, giving up three hits and three walks. He would give up one run but take the loss to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Hunter Brown is 5-5 in 15 home starts this year, with a 3.35 ERA and a .220 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AL Wild Card Odds: Tigers-Astros Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +146

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Astros Game 2

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers enter the playoffs 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Green has led the way this year. He hit .262 in the regular season with a .348 on-base percentage. Green has 24 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 82 runs scored. Also entering the playoffs off a stellar year is Colt Keith. Keith has hit .260 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this year is Matt Vierling. Vierling is hitting .257 this year with a .312 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 80 runs scored this year.

Kerry Carpenter comes into the playoffs producing well. He is hitting just .188 in the week heading into the playoffs, but he has a home run, five RBIs, and a run scored. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson is also hitting well coming into the playoffs. He is hitting .250 with a .400 on-base percentage in the last week. He has a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Finally, Parker Meadows is hitting .364 in the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. He has a home run, an RBI, and four runs scored in the last week. The Tigers are hitting .222 in the last week with three home runs and 22 runs scored in the last six games prior to the playoffs.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .392 on-base percentage. Alvarez had 35 home runs, 86 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 88 runs scored this year. Yanier Diaz was also solid this year. He is hitting .299 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. Diaz has 16 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 70 runs scored this year. Finally, Alex Bregman has been solid. He is hitting .260 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. Bregman ended the year with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 79 runs scored.

Alex Bregman comes into the game hitting well. He played just three games in the last week before the playoffs but hit .500 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Victor Caratini was also solid prior to going into the playoffs. He is hitting .267 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Kyle Tucker is also playing well. He hit .429 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Astros are hitting .239 in the last week with five home runs and 14 runs scored in the final four games before the playoffs.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick

Tyler Holton will start the game for the Tigers. He has been great, giving up just two earned runs in his last 17 innings of work. Further, both runs came in the same outting, giving up 16 innings without an earned run outside of that. He will most likely give way to a long reliever; potentially Reese Olson coming out of the bullpen. Meanwhile, Hunter Brown has been solid in his last four starts. He has gone 23 innings giving up eight runs. Still, the Astros are just 1-3 in those four starts. The Tigers have been the hottest team in baseball, but Hunter Brown will have a solid start in this one. Take the Astros to force a game three.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-174)