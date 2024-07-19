The Detroit Tigers will continue their three-game series at the Rogers Centre on Saturday. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Tigers-Blue Jays prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Tigers-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Reese Olson (4-8) with a 3.30 ERA

Last Start: Olson had a quality start in his last outing, going six innings, allowing three earned runs, six hits, striking out three, and walking one in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Olson is 1-4 with a 3.14 ERA over 10 starts on the road.

Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) with a 4.42 ERA

Last Start: Kikuchi struggled in his last outing, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs, six hits, striking out six, and walking three in a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2024 Home Splits: Kikuchi has been slightly better at home, going 2-6 with a 4.19 ERA over 10 starts at the Rogers Centre.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Blue Jays Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +114

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Canada

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have struggled this season and are attempting to stay in the playoff race. They came into the weekend just seven games behind the final wildcard spot. Ultimately, they need better hitting. Detroit ranks just 24th in baseball in overall hitting. Yet, they have some players who can make a difference in this game.

Matt Vierling has the power and ability to produce consistently. So far, he is batting .248 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 44 runs. Riley Greene is the most consistent hitter on the team. He is hitting .271 with 17 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 56 runs. These hitters must deliver, as the Tigers have been without Kerry Carpenter for the last month.

Olson has had a quality start in four of his past five outings and has gone 3-0 over that stretch. Significantly, he heralds a rotation that is 11th in baseball in starting pitching ERA. When he finishes his start, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 18th in team ERA. If Detroit has a lead in the ninth, they will turn to Jason Foley, who is 2-3 with a 2.51 ERA and 15 saves in 18 chances.

The Tigers will cover the spread if Vierling and Greene can have productive days at the plate and generate runs. Then, they need a good outing from Olson before turning it over to the bullpen.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays have had a bad season and have been underwhelming across all the charts. They came into the weekend with a 44-52 record and were 9 1/2 games behind the final wildcard spot. It has not been easy for them, and their hitting has not done a proper job of driving runners across the plate. But they have some key players who can make some headway and still do some damage at the plate.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might not be a Blue Jay after this season. Yet, for now, he remains one of the better hitters on this squad and is batting .288 with 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 47 runs. Bo Bichette has had a down season, as the hits have not come as easily as in the past. He is hitting just .222 with four home runs, 30 RBIs, and 29 runs. George Springer is past his prime. Substantially, he is batting just .225 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 43 runs.

Kikuchi has only had one quality start over his last seven outings. He represents a rotation that is 15th in baseball in team ERA. When Kikuchi finishes his start, he will turn it over to a bullpen, who is the second-worst in baseball in team ERA. Jordan Romano and Yimi Garcia are both out with injuries. Therefore, Chad Green has been the closer for the last few weeks and is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and six saves in six chances.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if their bats can batter the baseball. Then, they need Kikuchi to have a quality start and avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are 47-50 against the spread, while the Jays are 47-49. Detroit is also 26-23 against the spread on the road, while Toronto is just 15-30 against the spread at home, which is the worst mark in baseball. We like Olson more in this matchup than Kikuchi. While the Tigers are not giving him much run support, we do believe they will find a way to give him enough runs in this game to help cover the spread on the road.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-192)