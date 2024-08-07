ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners began their series on Tuesday night with a 4-2 Tigers victory. The Tigers aim to be the spoiler this week, as the Mariners are in a hotly-contested battle with the Houston Astros for first in the American League West. The Mariners have won six of their last ten to stay half a game up on the Astros, which includes a sweep of the terrible Chicago White Sox. The Mariners are just 3-4 against teams that aren't the White Sox, which they'll have to rectify if they want to stay ahead of the Astros. The Tigers sold at the trade deadline and it shows, as they've lost six of their past eight games. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Mariners prediction and pick.

Tigers-Mariners Projected Starters

Tarik Skubal vs. George Kirby

Tarik Skubal (12-4) with a 2.57 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

Last Start: vs Royals, 6 1/3 IP, 8 SO, 7 H, 2 BB, 5 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (5-3) with a 2.76 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.

George Kirby (8-7) with a 3.04 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Red Sox, 5 1/3 IP, 2 SO, 7 H, 1 BB, 2 ER

2024 Home Splits: (5-2) with a 2.52 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Mariners Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +112

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network, MLB Network, RSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tarik Skubal's ability to rebound after a poor outing has been incredible this season. He allowed four earned runs on June 19th, then had a seven-inning shutout in his next start. Skubal had another outing where he allowed three earned runs then followed it with a seven-inning, one-run masterpiece. Skubal wasn't happy with his performance against the Royals in his last outing and could make the Mariners pay for it.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Skubal's Cy Young chances took a hit in his first start after the trade deadline when he allowed five earned runs to the Kansas City Royals. Skubal looked like a trade candidate but a deal couldn't happen with the Baltimore Orioles. Skubal began the season by allowing four earned runs in back-to-back road starts but has settled those issues in recent outings. The Mariners also hold the advantage in the bullpen, as they have a 3.02 ERA this season despite a 4.29 mark over their last three. The Tigers bullpen is only getting worse, recording a 5.27 ERA over the same span.

The Mariners' offense has been on fire in their past ten games. They are batting just .237, but have a .336 on-base percentage and averaged 5.9 runs/nine. They also performed well against lefties over that span, but have a small dropoff. The Tigers look like a team that knows they're out of the playoff race, as they're batting just .204 with 2.9 runs/nine in their last ten.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners must start winning some games to stay ahead in the National League West. Their loss to the Tigers in the series opener didn't go over well, as they now have to defeat Skubal to avoid losing a series to the Tigers. It won't be easy, but the Mariners need this game and they have the advantage on paper to overcome a possible Cy Young winner.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-132)