The Detroit Tigers (19-22) visit the Washington Nationals (18-26) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Nationals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Tigers-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Nationals Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+150)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Nationals

TV: Bally Sports, MASN/2

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 23-18 (56%)

Over Record: 20-20-1 (50%)

Detroit has quietly been a near-.500 team thus far. Although they most recently split a two-game set with the Pirates and lost a three-game series with the Mariners, the Tigers previously picked up series wins over the Guardians, Cardinals, and Mets. Detroit continues to struggle offensively, however, as they rank 30th in runs and 29th in total bases per game. Consequently, the Tigers need to continue their prowess on the mound and get something out of their offense if they want to cover as road favorites tonight.

Lefty Matthew Boyd (2-3) makes his eighth start of the season for the Tigers tonight. After spending 2022 predominately coming out of the bullpen for the Mariners, Boyd returned to Detroit this offseason and transition back into a starter. The results have been mixed. Boyd holds ugly counting stats thanks to his 6.47 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. His strikeouts remain solid (8.2 K/9) but his walks continue to be an issue (1.9 K:BB). Boyd gave up at least two runs in each of his previous seven starts. He is coming off his three worst starts of the season. In Boyd’s most recent start, he lasted just 1.1 innings – giving up five hits, four walks, and five runs in the process. That said, his three most recent starts came against strong offenses in the Mariners, Cardinals, and Orioles. He looked much sharper against the Guardians and Brewers – teams more closely resembling the Nationals.

Detroit has struggled in every aspect at the plate – ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in nearly every offensive batting ratio. That said, former top prospect Riley Greene heated up over the last week. In his previous four games, Greene collected 12 total bases while batting .529. With his recent efforts, the 22-year-old centerfielder bumped his season-long average to .291. Coupled with the powerful (but streaky) bats of Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson, the top of Detroit’s lineup could provide them with some serious production tonight.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2 (Fifth in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 28-16 (64%)

Over Record: 18-23-3 (44%)

Washington was showing signs of life prior to their most recent series. The Nationals took 3/4 from the Cubs, narrowly lost a three-game series with the Diamondbacks, took 2/3 from the Giants, and split a series with the Mets before traveling to Miami. Washington proceeded to lose three games to the Marlins by a combined four runs. Despite the losses, the Nationals competed and were very much in all three games. Consequently, they present a ton of value tonight matched up with a similarly-poor Detroit team and getting runs at home. That said, Washington needs a strong outing from rookie Jake Irvin and some run support if they want to cover.

Rookie Jake Irvin (1-1) makes his fourth start of the season for the Nationals tonight. The 26-year-old looked sharp in his first two starts earlier this month – allowing just a single run on six hits in 10.2 innings. Although Irvin walked seven over that span, the Nationals had to have been pleased with his early outings. The wheels fell off in his most recent start, however, as the Mets pegged Irvin for six runs in 4.2 innings pitched. While control can be an issue, Irvin boasts solid strikeout numbers with 14 punch-outs in 15.1 innings pitched. The 6’6″ righty still maintains a solid 4.11 ERA and 1.30 WHIP for the season and his first two starts provide encouragement for a bounce back tonight considering how poor the Detroit offense has been (30th in runs).

Washington has similarly struggled on offense – ranking 25th in runs and 27th in total bases per game. That said, the Nationals’ underlying numbers suggest a breakout could be imminent. Washington ranks ninth in BABIP – highlighting how unlucky they’ve been. Additionally, the Nationals hardly ever strike out with the lowest K rate in the league. Washington puts the ball in play and while good things haven’t happened much as a result, it’s only a matter of time before their luck shifts.

Final Tigers-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Detroit shouldn’t be run favorites against anyone despite a soft matchup tonight. Take the points with the home underdogs and hope for some positive regression from the Nationals.

Final Tigers-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals +1.5 (-182)