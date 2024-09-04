ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres host the Detroit Tigers for Game 2 of a rare three-game set at Petco Park on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Padres prediction and pick.

Tigers-Padres Projected Starters

Keider Montero vs. Yu Darvish

Keider Montero (4-6) with a 5.17 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 1.35 WHIP, in 69.2 innings.

Last Start: 5.0 innings, five hits, three earned runs, three walks, and five K's in the 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

2024 Road Splits: (3-1) with a 4.55 ERA in five starts on the road. His last four starts on the road have turned into wins.

Yu Darvish (4-3) with a 3.2o ERA, 53 K's, 1.07 WHIP in 56.1 innings on the season.

Last Start: Back on May 29, Darvish exited early against the Miami Marlins with an elbow injury.

2024 Home Splits: (2-3) with a 3.89 ERA in 39.1 innings.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Padres Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +160

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers failed to score a run in the series opener on Monday. As it stands now, the Tigers are only five games out of an AL Wild Card spot at (70-69). This is not a bad ballclub we are talking about here. They are more than capable of making a run and it starts with their ace on the mound Tarik Skubal. Now, of course, he can only go once every five games. But clearly, they play much better when he starts as he has 16 wins on the year. He will without a doubt win the AL Cy Young Award for his dominance this season. If the Tigers can find a way to get back on that hot stretch they were on a few weeks back then we could see the Tigers make it a close race to October.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are going to reinstate veteran right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish from the IL ahead of the matchup. The 38-year-old has not pitched since May 29 and his next outing will be just over three months between starts. Darvish had a lingering elbow issue that became clear it needed attention. It was a shame also because Darvish had been pitching lights out before he got hurt. Before the rough start against the New York Yankees where he allowed seven earned runs, Darvish went on a 24-inning streak without allowing a run across four starts. Despite his age, the vet continues to find ways to get the job done. His presence is needed as the Padres are aiming to go on another playoff run in the coming weeks.

The Friars also saw superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. return to the lineup in Game 1 of this series on Monday. He finished 0-4, however, just having him in the lineup was more important than it seems from a naked eye. Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth are struggling at the plate as of late even though they both have had tremendous seasons, even more so for Profar. They both had off days to begin the series and Tatis returning made that decision easier.

Once this lineup is fully healthy who knows what can happen? Believe it or not, we had yet to see Luis Arraez, Xander Bogaerts, and Tatis all play in the same game until Monday. Wednesday night, the Padres might have the deepest lineup they have had all season long.

Final Tigers-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are the much better team and they should see a lot of momentum go their way with Darvish on the mound and Tatis back and ready to make his mark again. Take the Padres to win this game and the Over at 7.5 runs.

Final Tigers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML, (-190), Over 8 (+100)