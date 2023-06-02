The Detroit Tigers (26-28) visit the Chicago White Sox (23-35) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers lead the season series thanks to taking 3/4 in Detroit last weekend. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Tigers-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-White Sox Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Tigers vs. White Sox

TV: NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Second in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 29-25 (54%)

Over Record: 29-24-1 (55%)

Detroit continues to hang around in the AL Central – thanks in no small part to the putrid state of the division. Although they struggled in the opening month of the season, the Tigers bounced back with a 16-11 record in May. Despite still sitting two games under .500, the Tigers find themselves just 2.5 games back of first. Despite dropping two of three against the Rangers this week, Detroit has proven the ability to take care of Chicago with three wins against them last weekend. That said, they'll likely need to provide starter Reese Olson plenty of run support if they want to do so.

Righty Reese Olson (0-0) makes his major-league debut for the Tigers tonight. The 23-year-old had ugly numbers in Triple-A Toledo where he compiled a 6.38 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 36.2 innings. That said, he had pitched well of late with a 3.00 ERA over his last six starts. Still, he hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any start this season. Although the White Sox own an ugly .669 OPS against righties this season, they've picked things up over the last month and certainly feature the quality of hitters that could give him problems in his debut. He was Detroit's 11th-ranked prospect coming into the year, however, after a stellar 12.6 K/9 in Double-A Erie last season.

Despite injuries and struggles from their highest-paid hitters, the Tigers have found offense in unsuspecting places of late. Utility man Zach McKinstry has easily been their best hitter of late with a .381 average and 1.081 OPS over his last six games. With Riley Greene on the IL, outfielder Akil Baddoo has stepped up with five hits in their last five games.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fourth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 30-28 (52%)

Over Record: 30-25-3 (55%)

The White Sox bounced back in May after an abysmal opening month that saw them ride an 11-game losing streak to a 7-20 record. They were a winning team in May, however, thanks to winning 15 of 29 games. That said, they sputtered down the stretch and have lost five of their last seven games. Three of those losses came at the hands of their opponents tonight as the White Sox struggled to consistently put up runs in their four-game series last weekend. Still, Chicago certainly has the personnel to put up runs in bunches – evidenced by their 12-run explosion in their lone win in the series. They'll likely need a similar effort if they want to cover tonight given their pitching inconsistency.

Veteran Mike Clevinger (3-3) makes his 10th start of the season for the White Sox tonight. The long-time Cleveland starter has had an up-and-down inaugural season in Chicago. Clevinger got off on the right foot with shutouts in two of his first three starts but has since come down to earth. He's since allowed at least multiple runs in every subsequent start and has issued a walk in all nine of his starts. Even in his most recent outing (a solid six-hit, two-run win against Cleveland), Clevinger struggled with walks with four free passes issued. Although Detroit has struggled against right-handed pitching, Clevinger's recent track record makes him difficult to trust tonight.

Despite how up-and-down the White Sox offense can be, a few of their key hitters have slowly been hearing up. That starts with first baseman Andrew Vaughn who owns a .435 average and an absurd 1.351 OPs over their last six games. Coupled with the return of Eloy Jimenez (5/15 since returning from the IL) and the resurgence of Tim Anderson (9/25 over their last six games), the White Sox have all the pieces to make opposing starter Reese Olson's debut a miserable one.

Final Tigers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

With Riley Greene hurt and their starter making his MLB debut, the Tigers are too difficult to trust for my liking.

Final Tigers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (+122)