Viral TikTok star Reesa Teesa is slated to give the keynote address at Clark Atlanta University's inaugural ‘CultureCon on Campus' event. The event, which takes place on April 12, is an open conference for students aspiring to learn more about and connect with professionals in the creative space.
“The opportunity to speak at CultureCon On Campus is an honor,” Reesa Teesa told DeAsia Paige of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I look forward to engaging with the students and sharing how my storytelling birthed and catapulted a new career path that will hopefully inspire and empower students to fearlessly pursue their creative endeavors.”
Internet-savvy users may be familiar with Reesa Teesa (Tareasa Johnson) for her expansive TikTok series called “Who TF Did I Marry?” The 50-part series was a hit on the app and drew in over 400 million views. Her story about her ex-husband “Legion” helped boost her to 4 million followers on the app. She's also had appearances on Good Morning America and The Tamron Hall Show.
“We're excited to have Reesa Teesa join us at the inaugural CultureCon On Campus as our keynote speaker,” said CultureCon and Creative Collective NYC founder Imani Ellis. “Her authentic approach to storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide. We believe it perfectly aligns with our mission and will resonate with our audience.”
Though this is CultureCon's first appearance at Clark Atlanta, the event dates back to 2017. The conference, which has featured speakers like John Legend, Spike Lee, and Issa Rae, is “one of the fastest-growing conferences for creatives of color who want to enhance their brands,” as Paige put it.
CultureCon's website has a brief description of the activities, as well as a description of the event itself.
“Calling all AUC students!! Ready to level up in your career and entrepreneur journey? Join us for CultureCon on Campus, a jam-packed day of giveaways, free food trucks, panel conversations, live DJs, & raffle prizes! Come meet recruiters and industry executives, build connections and jump-start your entertainment and creative career.”
“CultureCon is the largest conference for Black and Brown Creatives!! Looking to connect with other creative professionals and take your career to the next level? CultureCon is the ultimate creative homecoming to help you level up in all ways. Tap in to the community you've been looking for and attend endless workshops and networking opportunities that your won't get anywhere else.”