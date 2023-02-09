The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline under two hours away, which means the clock is ticking for organizations to make any final moves. Playoff hopefuls such as the Minnesota Timberwolves could try to make another move after a blockbuster trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz.

In exchange for the point guard, Minnesota received Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and multiple second-round picks.

Without Russell, both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (when he returns from his injury) can get more touches. Also, Conley will be a pass-first guard and a mentor to Edwards in the process.

Minnesota is 30-28 and the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Wolves are only two games above the Utah Jazz, the first team out of the play-in tournament picture. If the Wolves want to stay at least in that zone, they might need to make some extra moves thinking both this season and beyond.

With that being said, here is one last-minute trade the Timberwolves must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Timberwolves receive: Bones Hyland and a second-round pick

Nuggets receive: Taurean Prince

One player who is reportedly on the trade block is Bones Hyland. The Denver Nuggets, who have one of the best records in the league, seem to be looking after win-now pieces. Also, the young guard is reportedly unsatisfied with his Denver role.

With the departure of Russell, Minnesota could use a new young point guard. Hyland could immediately have minutes in the rotation and be an important piece off the bench. Since Conley is 35 years old, the second-year player could be a long-term piece for the Timberwolves. With the help of the veteran, Hyland could also learn and develop under the former All-Star’s wing.

The 2021 first-round pick is averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds for the season. He is shooting 39.9% from the field, 37.8% from 3-point land and making 86.6% of his free throws.

Hyland could have a new beginning in Minnesota. Despite being young, he and Conley could help the Timberwolves qualify for the playoffs.

To make this deal happen, Minnesota would probably need to send a player who can contribute right away. An interesting option is Taurean Prince. The small forward is putting up 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Although Prince is playing valuable minutes for the Timberwolves, the team already has Kyle Anderson who provides a defensive-minded role. Also, Anderson can work as a playmaker when necessary. Plus, Conley and Alexander-Walker have defensive backgrounds that can help with Prince potentially departing.

Prince is a player who could help the Nuggets in the playoffs. Denver could be in search of more defenders at a low price, and Prince fits the description.

Since Hyland is more of a project and Prince is a more prepared player, Denver could add a second-round pick to make it work. Hyland is also on a rookie-scale deal, so this allows the Wolves the clear some cap space for next season.

This trade would bring a young guard to Minnesota the team can develop and pair with Edwards in the near future. On the other hand, Denver improves its roster ahead of the playoffs with a wing who can be useful against a potential matchup against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns or the Los Angeles Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.