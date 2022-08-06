This is make-or-break season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After making it back to the playoffs last season, they are looking to go all-in on their championship aspirations. They made the biggest splash in the offseason (so far) by trading for Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert. Their intention is clear: championship-or-bust.

Despite their lofty expectations for themselves, there’s still a lot of doubt about this team’s potential for success. Part of it is their inexperience: most of their players haven’t played in a deep playoff run in the NBA. There’s also the matter of fit: pairing two big men in today’s league is a rather bold task for any team, especially one without a proven track record like the Timberwolves.

Still, the potential for the Timberwolves is sky-high entering the 2022 season. What should we expect from these young pups once the season officially starts? Here are some way-too-early predictions about the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA season.

Timberwolves Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2022 – 2023 season

All-Star Anthony Edwards

Just two years into his NBA career, and Anthony Edwards is already one of the most popular players in the NBA. The Timberwolves guard has endeared himself to the fanbase for many reasons. On the court, he’s a ferocious scorer who’s slowly developing the complementary aspects of his game. Off the court, Edwards is a soundbite machine, as he’s always good for at least one quotable quote from every media appearance he’ll get.

One of his quotes made the rounds on social media recently. Edwards was asked what his expectations for next season was. His answer was quick and to the point: he wants to be an All-Star starter next season.

It’s certainly not going to be easy to make the All-Star starting team next season. Edwards will be competing with the likes of Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, and LeBron James for a spot on the Western Conference pool. While we can’t guarantee a starting spot for Edwards, we can at least be sure that the Timberwolves star will be included in the reserve pool for the All-Star game.

Early Struggles for the Big Man duo

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room for the Timberwolves. What the heck do they do with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns next season?

On offense, there’s no question that both Gobert and Towns can coexist on the floor together. Towns is the best shooting center in the league today, and he’s more than comfortable spotting up from beyond the arc. That would naturally allow Gobert to play to his strengths as a rim-running center on offense.

The defense is the biggest question mark for the Timberwolves’ duo, though. Over the course of his career, Towns has struggled on defense. He’s found some success as a primary anchor on defense, hanging back in the paint to contest shots. With Gobert in the fold, though, Towns will more than likely be facing more agile fours on offense.

It’s going to take a bit of time for Chris Finch to find the optimal set-up for his new lineup. Expect the Timberwolves to drop some winnable games early in the season.

Second-round floor for the Timberwolves

It’s hard to see the Timberwolves as a true championship contender this year, not with the questions surrounding their roster right now. The talent is there, yes. However, talent can only take a team so far in the playoffs. Until they figure out how to fully utilize their roster optimally, they won’t be considered as challengers to the throne.

Still, though, it’s hard to see a team like the Timberwolves as a team that flames out in the first round. We saw them take the Memphis Grizzlies to the brink last round. Should they grab the a top four seed in the Western Conference, it’s not too much of a stretch to say that the team will make it to at least the second round this year.