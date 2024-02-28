Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had to be helped off the floor in their showdown against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday following a non-contact injury.

Late in the second quarter, Edwards appeared to twist his ankle while attempting to shake off his defender. He fell to the floor and quickly held his left ankle in pain. He stayed lying on the court for some time before needing assistance to get up and off the court.

*More details to follow.