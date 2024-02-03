Here's how Jonathan Isaac slowed down Karl-Anthony Towns...

Freshly-minted 2024 NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has played at an elite level all season long for the Minnesota Timberwolves. His efficiency has been at the heart of Minnesota’s success so far this season. The number one defense gets by on the offensive end through a series of screen actions, strong drives to the basket and post-ups.

Towns is at the center of all of these actions. One of Minnesota’s most frequent drivers, KAT bullies his way to the paint. His soft touch not only applies to finishes around the rim, but also on his deep range shots. The Timberwolves wouldn't be nearly the team they are today without the seven-footer firmly in the mix. Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac made that a reality on Friday night as Orlando took down Minnesota by a final score of 108-106.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ usual size advantage

As Towns has adjusted to playing the four next to Rudy Gobert, one consistent positive has been his offensive matchup. Typically defended by smaller players now, Towns is a mismatch nightmare. Minnesota is often able to post up KAT and draw double teams, thereby creating easy advantage opportunities for his teammates to capitalize on. If the double doesn't come, Towns can usually leverage his size and skills into an easy post-up basket.

If defended by a true center, Towns' perimeter skillset separates him from the competition. His elite 3-point shooting and ability to drive the basketball makes him a tough cover in space when Gobert is off the floor. These advantages have helped carry Minnesota’s pedestrian offense — ranked 19th in offensive rating. However, the Magic are one of the few teams that can match the Timberwolves’ frontcourt size to a certain degree.

Jonathan Isaac’s impact one-on-one

Known as a lockdown defender, Isaac’s rare combination of size, length, athleticism and defensive footwork place him in the elite tier of NBA defenders when healthy. All of this was on full display Friday night in Orlando’s comeback win. Despite not starting the game, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley relied upon Isaac to close the game as the Magic pivoted to a bigger lineup to best match up with the Timberwolves.

Jonathan Isaac drew the Karl-Anthony Towns assignment and did very well in the showdown. Towns shot just 1-of-3 from the field with Isaac defending him. His sole make was this nice and-1 right jump hook.

KAT beats Isaac 1-on-1 with a right jump hook pic.twitter.com/v5mIX5aoo2 — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) February 3, 2024

That Towns bucket was the lone bright spot for the Wolves in this one-on-one matchup, however. A few possessions later, Minnesota went back to Towns in the post. The All-Star big man immediately beat Isaac with a nice baseline spin. However, the Magic forward's length and anticipation allowed him to get a ridiculous block, pinning Towns’ shot off the glass.

KAT initially beats Isaac baseline, but Isaac pins the shot off the glass leading to a Magic score on the other end pic.twitter.com/XrkTJj6T4c — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) February 3, 2024

Jonathan Isaac blows up the Timberwolves' halfcourt offense

Orlando’s ability to match Towns with Isaac dampened the Timberwolves' offensive attack, especially in the fourth quarter. Minnesota scored just 18 points in the final quarter and Isaac impacted nearly every action Minnesota ran. In the next example, Franz Wagner did a great job containing Anthony Edwards in isolation. Isaac then managed to get his hands in the passing-lane while simultaneously plugging the gap in the middle of the floor.

Jonathan Isaac in the passing lanes. pic.twitter.com/XIZf5IgLgz — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) February 3, 2024

From there, the Timberwolves attempted to dial up their favorite halfcourt offensive set. Going to their patented horns action, Minnesota searched for Towns coming off of a Rudy Gobert flare screen. Not only did Isaac initially drop to allow teammate Jalen Suggs to go under the Towns screen, but he then managed to chase Towns over the flare screen.

A vast majority of defenders would be left behind given the play design. Isaac, however, completely destroyed the set. He got back in front of KAT and forced a live-ball turnover as Towns mishandled the basketball.

Isaac perfectly navigates the Wolves horns flare action, crowds KAT and forces the live ball turnover pic.twitter.com/pRV9dCeKTH — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) February 3, 2024

Isaac’s presence had Minnesota looking for answers from their non-stars on the offensive end. Chris Finch dialed up a post-feed pass and cut. While the initial pass to Jaden McDaniels got through, Orlando’s ability to play 4-on-4 behind the KAT post-up clogged up the paint and forced another turnover.

Wolves get a post-feed pass and cut, but leads to a turnover with Isaac still on Towns 1-on-1 pic.twitter.com/QtzB87rCuo — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) February 3, 2024

On the night, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with six turnovers and shot just 7-17 from the field. His atypical night was predominantly caused by Jonathan Isaac’s game-wrecking presence and the collection of length Orlando has on their roster. Of course, Timberwolves fans didn’t get the result they wanted in the loss to Orlando, but a good old-fashioned defensive battle made the showdown a great game to enjoy.

Fortunately for the Timberwolves, they won't have to meet the Magic again this 2023-24 season, splitting their two-game series with one win apiece.