Karl-Anthony Towns is UNSTOPPABLE.

The first half on Monday night was one to remember for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Searching for a big bounce-back from Saturday’s loss, the Timberwolves and Towns brought their aggression right out of the gate against the Charlotte Hornets.

Towns went off in the first 24 minutes of game time.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS WITH 44 POINTS IS THE MOST IN A HALF IN TIMBERWOLVES HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hGeL1igAZc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

Karl-Anthony Towns goes nuclear

Towns got off to a quick start with 22 first quarter points. Minnesota's pick-and-pop game often found Towns left wide open, and KAT took advantage by readily pulling the trigger on the catch. Nailing four threes in the first quarter, Towns also maximized his offensive game by quickly attacking off the catch against hard closeouts.

Going into the second quarter, it was clear that Charlotte still did not have any answers for the Wolves' talented seven-footer. Towns ripped off another 22 points in the second quarter to give him an unbelievable 44 first half points.

Towns' 44 points sets a Timberwolves franchise record for most points in any half. The record was previously held by Mo Williams, who scored 37 points in the second half on January 13th, 2015 in a battle with the Indiana Pacers.

Towns' dynamite offensive performance in the first-half left the Target Center crowd in awe. Cheers poured in on every touch Towns had and he did not disappoint. Connecting on his first eight 3-point attempts, Towns missed just one first-half 3-pointer, fueling his uber-efficient 14-of-17 shooting performance.

KAT found his way to the line frequently as well, converting on eight of his 12 free throw attempts. With this extreme production, Towns scored 44 of the Timberwolves 69 first half points. His output accounted for more than 63 percent of the Wolves' points. A truly unbelievable half of basketball from All-NBA big man Karl-Anthony Towns.