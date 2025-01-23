The Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge 115-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Wednesday, with Mike Conley turning in a good performance, which drew some funny comments from Julius Randle about his age.

“I think he's starting to really turn the corner and find his rhythm,” Julius Randle said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “He's old as hell, so it takes older people a little bit longer. Now that it's game 50, hopefully he's caught his rhythm and we can get this thing going.”

Conley is in the back half of his career, but is still a good veteran presence for the Timberwolves, even though it has not been the easiest season for him. He scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting with eight assists and five rebounds. He was one of six Timberwolves in double figures. Conley spoke on how he is trying to stay positive as the Timberwolves continue to try to reach their ceiling.

“They know how much I care about the guys and just trying to make sure this team doesn't flip the other way, because I've been on teams where we had rocky starts and be frustrated and expectations and things don't go your way, teams start to splinter and you start to break up,” Conley said, via Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune. “This team is too good and too talented to do that. Just trying to keep the guys together and positive. Hopefully it'll work out.”

The Timberwolves came into the game looking for revenge after the Western Conference Finals loss in 2024. The win was not only big due to that, but it ensured that Minnesota and Dallas would be tied at 23-21 in the standings. The Timberwolves and Mavericks are tied for eighth in the Western Conference standings, which are tightly contested.

Up next for the Timberwolves is a big home game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The Nuggets are in fourth in the Western Conference, so Minnesota would have to get hot to track them down, but a win would be a bit of a statement for the Timberwolves, especially coming off of this win against the Mavericks.