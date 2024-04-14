The Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot left to play for heading into game 82. For the Wolves to clinch the one seed in the West, they need a win and either a Denver Nuggets loss or Oklahoma City Thunder loss. However, their final regular season game comes against the Phoenix Suns, a team that has given Minnesota problems this year.
The Suns will have a chance to sweep the season series on Sunday afternoon. As Phoenix is still in the hunt for improved playoff seeding, the Timberwolves will have to bring their A-game to eclipse the Suns in game 82.
With a lot on the line, Minnesota’s injury report becomes an important topic of conversation. The Wolves’ two All-Stars in 2024 have both appeared on the status report prior to the ultimate game of the campaign. In a must-win game, it's a possibility that the Wolves are without Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Anthony Edwards’ injury status
Prior to tipoff on Friday night, Edwards popped up on the Timberwolves’ status report. Ant was listed as questionable with an illness before the battle with the Atlanta Hawks. Despite appearing on the injury list, Edwards played through the illness.
However, Ant-Man was rendered rather ineffective compared to his usual play. In 27 minutes, the star guard mustered just 14 points. Edwards shot just 4-of-12 from the field on the night. While he did add in four rebounds and four assists, it was clear Edwards wasn't feeling his best.
Now, Anthony Edwards is once again listed as questionable due to illness. Based on his last game, it will be interesting to see if Minnesota gives him some time to rest before the postseason or not. Given Minnesota’s circumstances in pursuit of the one seed, Minnesota’s ascending superstar will do everything in his power to suit up on Sunday afternoon.
Karl-Anthony Towns’ availability
KAT returned to the Wolves' starting lineup on Friday after an 18-game absence. In his first game back since tearing his left meniscus, it was clear Towns was trying to get back in the swing of things. While his shot wasn't falling for most of the night, the seven-footer drilled a clutch corner triple to seal the deal for the Timberwolves against the Hawks.
Towns also dished out eight assists on Friday night to go along with his 11 points. His on-court connection with fellow big man Rudy Gobert remains a sight to behold. Postgame, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about returning to the lineup and how his knee felt afterward. Towns answered quickly with real positivity in his tone.
“Great. I felt great tonight. Honestly, I couldn’t tell you I [hurt] it,” he shared.
While his immediate reaction postgame sounds fantastic, it's not necessarily a guarantee Towns will be ready to roll each and every night. For that reason, KAT is again listed as questionable on the Wolves’ status report prior to the final game of the regular season.
With a lot on the line, Towns will likely push to play and continue shaking off the rust prior to the postseason. However, Minnesota may take a cautious approach with Towns depending on how he's feeling. The Wolves would get a real shot in the arm if KAT's able to go. Their most recent loss to Phoenix came during Towns’ absence. His size gives Minnesota a significant advantage, especially over the Suns’ smaller lineups.