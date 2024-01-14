Karl-Anthony Towns had a lofty comparison for Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently dished on Anthony Edwards' development during an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, and Towns compared Edwards to the Los Angeles Clippers star as far as a two-way player.

“First of all it always starts with the player,” Karl-Anthony Towns said on Podcast P. “He wants to be great. You gotta give all credit to him. He puts the work in. He's constantly in the gym. His mindset's right. It's up to us to just keep him locked in, keep him accountable. We're just trying to help him any way possible to be great and reach his potential.”

"He kinda gives me that Paul George two-way elite player. I know he's definitely been watching tape on you." KAT speaks on Anthony Edwards' work ethic & his similarities to PG pic.twitter.com/nZTMZ0DpF9 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) January 14, 2024

Paul George then brought up that Anthony Edwards want to be great on both sides of the floor, which is not common in a young player. Towns then asked George if Edwards reminds him of himself.

“From the standpoint of competing on both ends, yes,” George said on Podcast P.

Towns went on to say he agrees.

“I see the way he competes when he's really locked in defensively, he really wants to guard like that at that high level,” Towns said on Podcast P. “He gives me kind of flashbacks of you. I think obviously you have different intangibles you know, you're a different size, kind of a different way of using your skill set. He kinda gives me that Paul George two-way elite player. I know he's definitely been watching tape on you, so it's kind of you setting the tone for the next generation. I just gotta give you your flowers.”

Edwards is a former No. 1 pick for the Timberwolves, and he is a huge part of the team being so good this season, along with Towns and Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves will square off against George's Clippers tonight, with Edwards listed as questionable with a left knee contusion.