Anthony Edwards is questionable vs Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is questionable for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a left knee contusion, according to the latest NBA injury report.

Anthony Edwards played 27 minutes, putting up nine points, six assists and three rebounds in the Timberwolves' latest game, a blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Edwards did not play in the fourth quarter for the Timberwolves in the win over the Trail Blazers. Minnesota was leading by a large amount at the time, and other stars like Rudy Gobert did not play in the fourth quarter as well.

The matchup between the Timberwolves and the Clippers feature the team that has been the top team in the Western Conference for the majority of the season in Minnesota, and arguably the hottest team in the NBA in the Clippers, who have played a lot better since finding their groove with James Harden in the fold.

The Timberwolves are tied atop the Western Conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 27-11 record, while the Clippers are two games back with a 15-13 record. It would be a shame if Edwards is not able to play and we miss out on seeing these two top teams play at full strength.

It will be interesting to see what happens in tonight's game. The Timberwolves will look to reestablish a lead at the top of the conference, while the Clippers will look to continue storming back to potentially overtake first place in the conference in the near future.