When Karl-Anthony Towns was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was obvious that he would be the franchise cornerstone. Years later, the Timberwolves drafted Anthony Edwards, and so far he's shown that he may have the keys to the organization. When situations like that occur, the media will try to put two players against each other, and Towns called them out, while also reiterating that it's all love between him and Edwards.

Towns shared his frustrations on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“I feel it’s weird, the media tries to make it seem like I don’t want Ant to succeed. I’m the biggest Ant cheerleader I can be, I’m the biggest fan. I want to see him win, I want to see him grow, to be the face of the NBA. I want to see him do things that has never been done in the NBA,” Towns said. “I want to see that, I’m not going to say we’re old, but we’ve had our great moment where we were like looking at this and saying ‘Wow, the world is ours,' and now we’re locked in winning. We old, we want championships, we got kids, there’s a different importance in life.

At the end of the day, Towns says that he looks at Edwards as a brother.

“I hate that I keep trying to see these media people trying to put me and Ant against each other, and we just want to see each other win, like big bro, little bro, we just want to see each other win,” Towns said. “I want to see him win even more than me.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are leading the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have played together for four years, and each year they've gotten better. This previous season was their best, leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, but losing to the Dallas Mavericks.

The two seasons before that, they were eliminated in the first round, but through those years you can see the growth between them and the team overall. Edwards' rise in play this previous season helped the Timberwolves reach new heights, and it'll lead to continue to do big things in the future.

Towns had a solid year last season as well, and him being able to play alongside Rudy Gobert was big for the Timberwolves' success. The team showed last year that they're here to stay, and it'll be on the backs of Towns and Edwards.

In a loaded Western Conference, the Timberwolves should once again be at the top of the standings with teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, and Denver Nuggets, and it'll be interesting to see if they can make another deep playoff run.