Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards has sweet moment with young fan

After enduring some public backlash over the last few days, Anthony Edwards displayed a tender side following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 118-11 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night. It was a moment that illustrates just how much he is climbing up on the NBA star totem pole.

“We have the same five!”a young fan wearing a way-too-big No. 5 Edwards jersey told the All-Star after the game, via ClutchPoints. Following the sweet exchange, the 22-year-old gave her the uniform he was wearing and took a picture she will hopefully remember for a lifetime.



"WE HAVE THE SAME FIVE!" This young fan was hyped to meet Anthony Edwards after the Timberwolves' win over the Lakers 🥹❤ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/xZy2RQsXiV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2023

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is in a different sphere now

The Wolves (21-6) continue to rebound tremendously from a loss and have yet to drop back-to-back contests this season. Edwards recorded a team-high 27 points, seven boards, five assists, three steals and one block to keep them two-and-a-half games in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference (also tied with Celtics for best NBA record).

While it is a collective effort, the big leap Minnesota is taking in 2023 coincides with Edwards' own rise into superstardom. He is becoming a more efficient 3-point shooter and capable defender, assuming the top spot on the team that had been occupied by Karl-Anthony Towns for so long. But the optics haven't been all good for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Earlier in the week, Anthony Edwards came under fire for allegedly pressuring a woman into having an abortion. This follows the announcement that his girlfriend is pregnant with their child. He issued a statement regarding the comments he claims were made “in the heat of the moment” and intends to keep the matter private going forward.

Fans are not going to forget the situation so quickly, however, since it concerns an extremely sensitive issue like abortion. Edwards still appears dialed-in on handling his Timberwolves duties, judging by Thursday's showing against the Lakers, and he still has plenty of young supporters cheering him on.